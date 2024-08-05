Player Profile: Jason Robertson

Expectations for 2024-25: Since coming into the league full-time in 2020, Robertson ranks 14th in goals (133) and 14th in points (292). He is better than a point a game and is plus-85 in his career. No member of the Stars has seen that consistent level of production since Mike Modano was in his prime, so he’s working with a solid base here. That said, there are going to be things he’ll want to improve on. He’s a player who loves to shoot the puck and loves to find new ways to score, so he will certainly address a drop in shots on goal from 313 to 231. He’ll also work hard to get back to the 40-goal level he had in the two previous seasons. Robertson tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with 16 points in 19 game (6 goals, 10 assists) and seems more comfortable now with the weight of postseason expectations. He’ll have to make adjustments this year with linemate Pavelski retiring, but he seems a good fit with a lot of different players on this team. Who knows, it might even spark a bump in his scoring.