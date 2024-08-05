Player Profile: Jason Robertson

Name: Jason Robertson
Number: 21
Age: 25
Birthplace: Arcadia, Calif.
Height/Weight: 6-3, 202
2023-24 stats: 29 goals, 51 assists for 80 points in 82 games
Contract: In third year of four-year deal that has a salary cap hit of $7.75 million
Since coming into the league full-time in 2020, the California native ranks 14th in goals and 14th in points
Performance evaluation: The 2022-23 season is the perfect example of Jason Robertson’s dilemma. He led the Stars in scoring with 80 points, 13 more than second-place Joe Pavelski. He led the team in power play scoring with 28 points, six points more than second-place Jamie Benn. He led the team in shots on goal with 231, 15 more than second-place Wyatt Johnston. And yet the feeling is the regular season was a little disappointing. That’s because Robertson was coming off a season where he had 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists), 41 power play points, and 313 shots on goal. Robertson is hands-down the Stars most consistent scorer, and he carried that torch ably, but the declines were noticeable. Robertson tries very hard to play a complete game and continues to improve in several areas. He led the team in takeaways for the third year in a row and increased his hits from 57 to 77. Bottom line though, is he was a little disappointed as well, and will be looking to improve those numbers next season.
Expectations for 2024-25: Since coming into the league full-time in 2020, Robertson ranks 14th in goals (133) and 14th in points (292). He is better than a point a game and is plus-85 in his career. No member of the Stars has seen that consistent level of production since Mike Modano was in his prime, so he’s working with a solid base here. That said, there are going to be things he’ll want to improve on. He’s a player who loves to shoot the puck and loves to find new ways to score, so he will certainly address a drop in shots on goal from 313 to 231. He’ll also work hard to get back to the 40-goal level he had in the two previous seasons. Robertson tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with 16 points in 19 game (6 goals, 10 assists) and seems more comfortable now with the weight of postseason expectations. He’ll have to make adjustments this year with linemate Pavelski retiring, but he seems a good fit with a lot of different players on this team. Who knows, it might even spark a bump in his scoring.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.