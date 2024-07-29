Player Profile: Jake Oettinger

Expectations for 2024-25: Jake Oettinger is just 25 years old, and he already has 113 regular-season wins. That’s eighth in franchise history, and he still might have a decade or more to go in his career. In addition, he has been on a Stars team that has gotten to the Western Conference Final in each of the past two seasons. That’s a great head start, because a lot of goalies are just getting their first season in as a No. 1 at this age. But now the key is, what does Oettinger do with that experience? He is an uber talented player with size (6-6, 224) and skill. The former first-round pick is considered among the elite at his position, and he takes that seriously. That said, he also puts a lot of pressure on himself, and he can be a victim of that. This is a big year for Oetinger. He is in the final year of his contract, so he has a chance to really make a case before he signs the biggest deal of his career. He also had to say goodbye to good friends Ty Dellandrea and Scott Wedgewood, who moved on in the offseason – just one more reminder that pro sports are a business. So that’s a lot for a young player to manage, but Oettinger has the experience to take another step forward. A big part of the Stars’ success will depend on it.