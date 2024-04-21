Oozing with potential: Stars vs Golden Knights provides ample storylines

Everyone loves a good storyline that can further hype up an already highly-anticipated series. As the 2024 First Round matchups were finalized, there was a familiar feeling of excitement in the air. The Bruins and Maple Leafs meeting for the fourth time in the last 12 years, with each of the previous three needing 7 games. The Battle of Florida once again revving up between the Panthers and Lightning. The potential for mass chaos that comes with any Capitals-Rangers series. The theater should be second-to-none this spring.