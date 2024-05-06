NHL announces start time for Stars - Avalanche Game 3 on May 11

Game 3 of the Second Round series between Dallas and Colorado has been scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

2568x1444 _R2G3
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 11 at Ball Arena.

The game will be televised on TNT, MAX and truTV in the U.S. and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

News Feed

Ticket punched: How Game 7 put a perfect bow on Stars’ historic First Round series

Heika’s Take: Stars eliminate defending champs in Game 7, wrap emotional series

NHL announces Stars schedule for Second Round series vs Avalanche

First Shift: Stars to take on Golden Knights in all-or-nothing battle

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

A grand finale: Storylines abound as Stars, Golden Knights dive into Game 7

Heika’s Take: Golden Knights best Stars, set table for thrilling Game 7

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 7 on May 5

First Shift: Stars look to land knockout blow in Game 6 against Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Stank The Tank: How Logan Stankoven’s relentless effort has helped him find success

Lian Bichsel joining Texas for playoff run after strong season of development

Stars loan Mavrik Bourque to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars continue ferocious rally, win third straight over Vegas

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 6 on May 3

Stars reassign Lian Bichsel to Texas

First Shift: With series tied, Stars look to keep pushing in Game 5

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights