NHL announces start time for Stars - Avalanche Game 3 on May 11

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 11 at Ball Arena.

The game will be televised on TNT, MAX and truTV in the U.S. and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.