NHL announces Stars schedule for Second Round series vs Avalanche

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series against Colorado begins Tuesday, May 7 at American Airlines Center

DallasStarsPlayoffs_COL_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 on Sunday, May 5. The Stars won the series 4-3. Dallas will face Colorado in their Second Round series, which begins Tuesday, May 7 at American Airlines Center. The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center are presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.

Playoffs-Schedule-Round-2-vs-COL_2568x1444

*if necessary

Tickets for Dallas' Second Round series are on sale now and available at DallasStars.com/Tickets.

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket is broadcasting all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. Along with the simulcast, the Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk provides fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activation by KIA, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

