NHL announces Stars schedule for Second Round series vs Avalanche

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 on Sunday, May 5. The Stars won the series 4-3. Dallas will face Colorado in their Second Round series, which begins Tuesday, May 7 at American Airlines Center.