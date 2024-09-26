As odd as it sounds, the Stars have had a difficult time finding the right partner for Miro Heiskanen.
Dumba, Heiskanen potential pairing looked great against Wild
The two had their first playing time together in a 5-2 win over Minnesota, where Heiskanen had a goal off a pass from Dumba and the two combined for seven shots on goal in about 20 minutes of ice time
The third overall pick in the 2017 draft and one of the most talented defensemen in the NHL, Heiskanen has spent time next to Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Ryan Suter and Thomas Harley, among others. The talented 25-year-old has 258 points in 425 games and is ranked the fifth best defenseman in the league by NHL.com, so it's not like all of this is holding him back. But there is a feeling that if Dallas can move the left-handed Heiskanen to his natural side and find the right partner, they could unlock another level in the Finnish wonder.
Well, it was just one preseason game on Wednesday, but it sure looks like this year could be different.
The Stars signed free agent Matt Dumba and professed the desire to try to the 30-year-old veteran with Heiskanen. The two had their first playing time together in a 5-2 win over Minnesota and looked great. Heiskanen had a goal off a pass from Dumba and the two combined for seven shots on goal in about 20 minutes of ice time.
Dallas moved to 3-0-0 in preseason with the win. Jake Oettinger got the victory, stopping 17 shots in two periods. Logan Stankoven had two assists.
Both GM Jim Nill and coach Pete DeBoer have been adamant that Heiskanen doesn’t have to switch to the left side. He has been effective for years and on Wednesday morning said the side of the ice doesn’t matter to him.
“I don’t care which side I’m playing,” Heiskanen said. “I’m used to playing both sides, so it doesn’t really matter. I can change during a game or whenever I need to.”
That said, he looked great taking a pass from Dumba near the top of the left circle and snapping a shot past goalie Filip Gustavsson for a 2-0 lead. It was a little thing, but it also was evidence for an army of fans who have been hoping for this move for years.
Dumba said at the beginning of camp that he’s excited about the potential to play beside Heiskanen.
“He’s something else,” Dumba said. “He’s probably one of the silkiest defenders I’ve ever seen, but he’s smart with the way he does it. It might look like he’s run-and-gun, but he’s methodical with that puck and he thinks about the game.”
Dumba picked up an assist on that goal and that’s big for a guy who had 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 76 games last season with Arizona and Tampa Bay. Asked before the preseason about what Dumba can bring, DeBoer was effusive in his expectations.
“I’m excited about Matt,” DeBoer said. “This is a fresh start for him. The last couple of years, he hasn’t been as important a piece as I think he can be on a team, so he’s going to get that opportunity here and he’s going to make the most out of it.”
Playing beside Heiskanen will up his minutes and his scoring opportunities.
“He pulls one, two, three defenders in and slips it past them,” Dumba said. “Now the forward, or his D partner, are going the other way. So I’m loving that and we’re going to try to work through camp and create that chemistry and help this team be even better.”
Dumba also said the DeBoer style of play can be good for his game.
“I love it. It’s all about speed,” Dumba said. “I know it on the other end. It’s going to be a fun year. The work ethic I’ve seen from this group. We’re going to be a well-conditioned team and hopefully skate teams into the ice.”
As much as Dumba knows the Stars, they know him, as well. He knocked Joe Pavelski out of the playoffs two years ago with a concussion on a hit the Stars felt was dirty. But all parties are past that, and now they’re hoping Dumba will be delivering hits for them. On Wednesday against his old team Dumba knocked down Devin Shore with a big hit, giving a hint of what he can do.
“There are very few guys in this league that combine skating, skill level and a real physical element to his game,” DeBoer said before training camp. “He’s someone you know that you’ve got to keep your head up when you enter the zone of you know you might get hit.”
And having that guy out on the ice to maybe keep Heiskanen out of harm’s way isn’t the worst idea, either. Again, it’s just one game, but it sure looks like a potential top pairing.
“For me personally, I’ve always believed in myself as a versatile guy,” Dumba said. “I want to be a guy you can slot in anywhere and can step up to the occasion. That’s something I want to do.
“It’s a great opportunity, probably one of the best ones in my career,” he added. “And I’m not taking that for granted.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.