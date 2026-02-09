The last time the NHL participated in the Winter Olympics was 2014, meaning most of the league has never had a chance to attend.
Let the games begin: Stars looking forward to “experience of a lifetime” at Olympics
Seven different Stars players and general manager Jim Nill are gearing up to go for gold over an exciting two-week journey in Milan
Just as important, a 12-year gap in the schedule means that several athletes have either aged out or are getting close.
That makes this year’s tournament in Italy all the more special for every player representing their country.
“It’s probably the only chance I will ever have to go,” said 32-year-old Radek Faksa, who is competing for Czechia. “So that makes it very special to me.”
Faksa has competed for his home country eight previous times, but never in the Olympics. This one will be different.
“They have the other events, they have other athletes from your country, it’s just a bigger deal,” Faksa said. “I just think it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime.”
Faksa will bring his family to the games, so that will only add to the experience. Of the seven Stars players, many will bring parents and even grandparents, as well as spouses and children.
“I’m looking forward to all of that,” said goalie Jake Oettinger, who has been one of the more visible athletes in the early days of the experience. “You definitely want to focus and win, but you also want to enjoy the experience.”
Oettinger is in a battle to be the No. 1 goalie for Team USA. He was a backup to Connor Hellebuyck at the 4 Nations Face-Off and gained experience there. This year, he said he simply wants a chance to prove himself.
“My guess is I get one game early on, and then it’s up to me,” he said a month ago. “If I play well, I could get another game. Then, I’ll have to build on that. I really am looking forward to the chance to see what I can do.”
Team USA and Team Canada played for the championship in the 4 Nations (a tournament held in North America along with Finland and Sweden), so they will likely be the favorites this time. There are a lot more teams, though, and the format is different.
There are 12 teams divided into three groups of four teams, and each team will play the other three in their group to begin the tournament. Teams will then be reseeded for elimination play and the teams will battle for the chance to play in the Gold Medal or Bronze Medal games.
“It’s a great experience,” said Stars GM Jim Nill, who played for Team Canada in 1980 and is a part of the management staff this year.
“It’s such great competition and great drama,” Nill said. “Being part of the best-on-best, it’s pretty special.”
Along with Oettinger (USA) and Faksa (Czechia), Stars defenseman Thomas Harley will play for Team Canada, while Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz will play for Team Finland.
Harley joked that he would take a run at Faksa in the first pool game on Wednesday, but players said they look forward to the friendly competition.
“Of course you want to win, and you will play your hardest, but these are your teammates,” said Faksa. “You want to come back from this better than ever and then make a run together.”
The tournament can actually have a strong impact on the remainder of the regular season. Harley went to the 4 Nations as an emergency fill-in last year, played two games against Team USA, and then played some of his best hockey when he returned.
“It’s a step up, so you do test yourself,” said Nill. “You never know how the experience will affect you, but we have seen players really come out of these tournaments and play very well.”
Of course, there also is the aspect that the best players in the league are playing more hockey than ever and will return to play the final 25 or so games in a compressed schedule before jumping right into the playoffs. There could be some negative aspects, such as physical or emotional letdown after the Olympics.
“It’s one step at a time,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan, who has planned a mini training camp for players who are vacationing during the break, as well as for returning Olympic players. “We have looked at everything and we are preparing for everything, but you never know until you go through it.”
And the league has not done that for quite some time.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.