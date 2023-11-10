Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Stars roll against Blue Jackets

Still, when things look tough, they are finding ways. Duchene set up Marchment for a key goal midway through the first period that really changed momentum. The Stars controlled puck possession and shot attempt differential the rest of the way, and that kind of good play led to more goals. Craig Smith followed with a rebound goal off a Faksa shot to make it 2-2, and then Duchene scored on a breakaway to make it 3-2. Seguin added a nice redirection goal for a 4-2 lead, and then Robertson got in on the fun with an empty-net goal. It was just the third goal of the season for Robertson, who is coming off back-to-back 40+ goal campaigns.