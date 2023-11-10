Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Stars roll against Blue Jackets

News Feed

First Shift: Dallas Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens with Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens in Columbus
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets 110923

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets
Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Dallas Stars hockey

Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Stars hockey
Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Dallas Stars’ comeback bid against Boston Bruins

Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Stars’ comeback bid against Bruins
First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Dallas Stars host Boston Bruins

First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Stars host Bruins
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins 110623

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins
Heika’s Take: Thatcher Demko was key cog in Dallas Stars’ second regulation loss

Heika’s Take: Demko was key cog in Stars’ second regulation loss
First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Dallas Stars’ puzzle

First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Stars’ puzzle
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks 110423

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks
Dallas Stars to Host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night Presented by Boeing on Monday, Nov. 6

Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 6
Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Dallas Stars best Edmonton Oilers

Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Stars best Oilers
First Shift: Wyatt Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Edmonton Oilers

First Shift: Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Oilers
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue early-season surge with win over Calgary Flames

Heika’s Take: Dallas continues early-season surge with win in Calgary
Game Day Guide: Stars at Edmonton Oilers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Flames
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 11123

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames
How patience and perseverance helped the Dallas Stars’ newest line find its touch

How patience and perseverance helped the Stars’ newest line find its touch
Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Dallas Stars roll in win over Columbus Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Stars roll in win over Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Reinforcements help Stars roll against Blue Jackets

With Matt Duchene and Radek Faksa returning to even out the attack, Dallas cruised to an impressive 5-2 win in Columbus

Heika's_Take_2568x1444_1699622417216
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

It’s amazing how much easier it is to find consistency when you have all the pieces in place.

The Stars saw the return of Matt Duchene and Radek Faksa from injury on Thursday – and flipped from an odd 11-7 format with their lineup to the normal 12-6 – and came up with their biggest win in two weeks.

Dallas took a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, as Duchene finished with a goal and two assists, and Faksa had an assist while helping the fourth line to a very effective game.

“We’re more comfortable in that game and I thought Duchene’s line and Faksa’s line were our two best tonight,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “But when you have depth, that’s what you need, you need to have different lines step up on different nights.”

Pete DeBoer speaks after the win in Columbus

Faksa missed five games with an upper body injury, and that hurt the Stars. But when Duchene missed Monday’s game against Boston with an upper body injury, it really forced a lot of shuffling. DeBoer went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen - Jason Robertson jumped from line to line and played over 26 minutes, while Roope Hintz got 22 minutes in the 3-2 loss to Boston. On Thursday, no forward played more than 18 minutes.

That was huge in allowing Dallas to overcome a terrible start in which it was down 2-0 before the nine minute mark of the first period. The Stars were plagued by turnovers and sloppy play, and the Blue Jackets took advantage. Heck, it could have been worse, but goalie Jake Oettinger made a couple of big saves and was also helped by a Columbus shot that hit the post.

“I don’t think anyone liked our start tonight,” said Tyler Seguin, who played on a line with Duchene and Mason Marchment and finished with a goal, an assist, and a plus-3. “It’s an old tale right now, but we obviously found a way to get the job done.”

Tyler Seguin on the opportunities ahead this season

That’s also part of the early season narrative. The Stars have been outscored 6-13 in first periods but still sit 8-3-1. They are overcoming a lot of problems while still learning and improving. Dallas continues to have one of the worst power plays in the league and has hit a bump on its faceoff winning percentage, falling below 50 percent for the first time in years.

Still, when things look tough, they are finding ways. Duchene set up Marchment for a key goal midway through the first period that really changed momentum. The Stars controlled puck possession and shot attempt differential the rest of the way, and that kind of good play led to more goals. Craig Smith followed with a rebound goal off a Faksa shot to make it 2-2, and then Duchene scored on a breakaway to make it 3-2. Seguin added a nice redirection goal for a 4-2 lead, and then Robertson got in on the fun with an empty-net goal. It was just the third goal of the season for Robertson, who is coming off back-to-back 40+ goal campaigns.

DAL@CBJ: Marchment scores goal against Blue Jackets

That’s just another one of the numbers you can look at and say this team can be much better.

“We’ve been playing some good hockey as a group, but it’s crazy to think how much better we can play,” Seguin said. “The room for improvement is really big and that’s what you’ve got to be excited about. We’re finding ways to get points and we haven’t even come close to hitting that stride we know we can play at.”

The Duchene line might be the best example. It struggled early in the season as Duchene (who signed as a free agent in the summer) looked to build timing. Now, even after missing a game because of injury, the timing came back pretty quickly.

“Those guys, their game is awesome right now,” Duchene said. “Seggy was great tonight, Mush was great tonight, it’s easy to play with those guys when they’re making plays and getting you the puck. We played like that last game against this team and didn’t get rewarded like we should have, so tonight we were due for a night like that.”

Duchene on being able to roll four lines

DeBoer said Duchene, who has eight points in 11 games, has been a big reason for the success.

“He’s driving play for us right now,” DeBoer said. “He’s been our best player for a few weeks. Every time he’s on the ice, he’s demanding the puck and he’s attacking the middle of the ice and holes in the defense and creating room for other people. He’s just playing at a really high level right now.”

But he and his teammates know the challenges don’t get any easier. Dallas has games at Winnipeg on Saturday and at Minnesota on Sunday. Both are Central Division rivals and both are playoff teams from last season.

“Those games, you don’t sit on them,” Duchene said. “When you have a big night and the team wins, you’ve got to get ready for the next one. We’ve got two big tests against division teams. We have a target on our back. Every time we play, we’re going to get the other team’s best game. Columbus played hard. They were the better team in the first period tonight, so if we’re going to get everybody’s best, we have to be ready.”

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

DAL@CBJ Postgame: Craig Smith
0:59

DAL@CBJ Postgame: Craig Smith
Stars at Blue Jackets 11.09.23
4:39

Stars at Blue Jackets 11.09.23
DAL@CBJ: Seguin scores goal against Blue Jackets
0:33

DAL@CBJ: Seguin scores goal against Blue Jackets
DAL@CBJ: Duchene scores goal against Blue Jackets
0:40

DAL@CBJ: Duchene scores goal against Blue Jackets
DAL@CBJ: Smith scores goal against Blue Jackets
0:38

DAL@CBJ: Smith scores goal against Blue Jackets
DAL@CBJ: Robertson scores goal against Blue Jackets
0:49

DAL@CBJ: Robertson scores goal against Blue Jackets
First Shift: Dallas Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens with Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens in Columbus