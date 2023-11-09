First Shift: Stars seek balance, consistency as road trip opens in Columbus

Coach Pete DeBoer said on Monday morning that he usually likes to use one or two forwards a lot when he goes with this format. In doing so, he not only keeps some of his consistency by not messing up too many lines, but he also gets a good read on the players he chooses. Jason Robertson played a career-high 26:19 and played with pretty much every line. While both Duchene and Faksa are expected to return Thursday against Columbus and the Stars will likely get back to their normal balanced rotation, the game could be something that creates positive momentum in Robertson’s game.