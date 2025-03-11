FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club’s Noche Mexicana celebration presented by Ford and your North Texas Ford Dealers, which will take place on Tuesday, March 18 against the Anaheim Ducks. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Stars will celebrate Mexican American culture at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Stars set to host Noche Mexicana on March 18
Noche Mexicana will begin with a pregame party on PNC Plaza at 5 p.m. that will feature food trucks, including Oak Cliff-based celebrity food truck/taqueria shop Tacos La Gloria, and performances by Monica Saldivar and Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico. Saldivar, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, is a multi-award-winning Tejano music singer who performs in both English and Spanish and was named Best New Female Artist in 2020. México 2000 Ballet Folklórico was founded in 1997 with a goal of offering quality dance programs to the Dallas area audience. México 2000 Ballet Folklórico and its directors, Alex and Mary Palencia, have trained more than 2,000 dancers and have presented more than 1,200 performances in the last 25 years. In addition, Saldivar will sing the National Anthem for that night’s game and Mexico Ballet Folklorico will be featured as part of the Stars in-game entertainment.
Early arriving fans at the American Airlines Center will be gifted Dallas Stars branded bandanas courtesy of Ford. Specialty jerseys have been created for Noche Mexicana and will be available for auction from 10 a.m. CT on March 18 to 5 p.m. on March 25. In addition, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to buy signed Noche Mexicana mystery pucks at the Fan Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance, will benefit Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation.
Agustin Chavez of Dummy Fresh has collaborated with the Stars to create custom social media graphics and special edition merchandise, which will be sold at all Hangar locations and online at HangarHockey.com with proceeds benefiting Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation. Chavez is an artist and designer hailing from Nuevo León, Mexico, and currently making waves in Dallas, Texas. As the founder and creative mastermind behind DummyFresh, Chavez has crafted a unique space for his art that seamlessly blends Mexican heritage with modern urban aesthetics. His work often draws inspiration from Mexican culture and traditional art, graffiti culture, and vintage sports aesthetics, giving each piece a nostalgic yet forward-thinking vibe.
In addition to being available to watch on Victory+, fans can listen to a Spanish-language broadcast of the Stars’ matchup with the Ducks featuring veteran Spanish broadcaster Octavio Sequera (play-by-play) and Pedro Silva (color analyst) on KDXX (107.9 & 107.1). This marks the fourth year in a row the duo of Sequera and Silva will call a Stars game in Spanish. More information on Noche Mexicana can be found by visiting DallasStars.com/NocheMexicana.