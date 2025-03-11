Dallas Stars set to host Noche Mexicana on March 18

Noche Mexicana will begin with a pregame party on PNC Plaza at 5 p.m. that will feature food trucks, including Oak Cliff-based celebrity food truck/taqueria shop Tacos La Gloria, and performances by Monica Saldivar and Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico. Saldivar, a native of Grand Prairie, Texas, is a multi-award-winning Tejano music singer who performs in both English and Spanish and was named Best New Female Artist in 2020. México 2000 Ballet Folklórico was founded in 1997 with a goal of offering quality dance programs to the Dallas area audience. México 2000 Ballet Folklórico and its directors, Alex and Mary Palencia, have trained more than 2,000 dancers and have presented more than 1,200 performances in the last 25 years. In addition, Saldivar will sing the National Anthem for that night’s game and Mexico Ballet Folklorico will be featured as part of the Stars in-game entertainment.