Heika’s Take: Stars take smart, opportunistic approach in win over Canucks

He was a steady Eddy on Sunday, and that allowed his teammates to operate calmly. After Harley gave the Stars the lead on a shot through a Mavrik Bourque screen, Vancouver found a way to tie things up. The clock was ticking down in the second, when a series of events gave Dallas the eventual game-winner. Hintz took a puck to the face in Edmonton and flew back to Dallas on Sunday. That forced some shuffling, and Duchene found himself out on the ice with Rantanen. Duchene was tossed out of the faceoff circle for a violation, so Rantanen had to step in. The big Finn won the draw, and Cody Ceci eventually put a shot on net from the point. The rebound went straight to Granlund on the left side of the net, and he potted his first goal in a Stars’ uniform with 25.9 seconds left before second intermission.