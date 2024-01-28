Well, that seemed pretty darn appropriate.
Heika’s Take: Stars glide into All-Star Break with wild win over Capitals
Despite a near collapse and a late tying goal against, Dallas once again found the nerve needed to secure two points
Hitting the unofficial midpoint of the 2023-24 season (heading into the All-Star Break), the Stars played dominant hockey against the Washington Capitals and still had to scrap to win in overtime, 5-4, Saturday at American Airlines Center. After squandering a two-goal lead in the final two minutes of regulation, Dallas was able to get another fantastic play from defenseman Thomas Harley and slide into the break at 30-13-6, good for 66 points, and sitting among the top teams in the NHL.
“We feel good,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said before heading into a respite that won’t end until the team returns Feb. 6 at Buffalo. “We’re right where we want to be. We’re in the mix for the division and the conference with some really good teams and I think we’re starting to play some really good hockey, despite the scores and the goals we’ve given up. I think our game has been fairly solid and trending in the right direction.”
Dallas has outshot and outchanced each opponent in a 4-0-1 run, but it has twice needed overtime to win and also allowed Detroit to almost force the extra period in a third game. That said, there is a lot to like. Dallas could have been very frustrated by the NHL’s call when Anthony Mantha swept a puck from underneath Jake Oettinger’s pads with 43 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. While it sounded like the whistle blew, which would negate the play, officials said because of “continuous play” the goal counted.
That would have been a gut punch for a Stars team that had a 35-28 advantage in shots on a goal and a 71-57 edge in shot attempts. Instead, they just re-racked and won in overtime.
“I’ve never seen something like that at the end there,” said forward Mason Marchment, who had a goal and an assist. “I thought the whistle went. That kind of happened to me earlier this season where the whistle went at the same time, but good for the boys for keeping with it and getting that one done.”
DeBoer said he liked the team’s response, as well.
“The explanation I got was that the referee on the ice lost sight of the puck, blew the whistle and waved it off,” DeBoer said. “The other three thought, once they huddled, that the puck was loose, and it was ‘continuous play,’ is what they called it. [The puck] was never covered, in their estimation. But It was the right result. We deserved to win.”
The Stars have had an unusual “first half” to the season, but they do deserve their record. They have overcome injuries to Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen and have outscored defensive problems and mistakes. Players like Harley and Nils Lundkvist have grown in experience, and the team as a whole seems ready to make a strong run to the playoffs.
Harley has 12 goals on the season, including back-to-back overtime winners.
“Miro was out there for a couple of weeks and he was our dog,” Marchment said of Harley. “We rode him pretty hard, and he did a really good job. Now Miro is back and he’s got a little more free rein. He’s taking advantage of it. He is a great skater, and he’s got a great shot. He’s been a big player for us.”
Harley said he would have been just as happy with a win in regulation, but that he is enjoying getting the opportunity to make big plays.
“We didn’t need that to happen,” he said of the semi-collapse. “I’m sure it was good for the fans though. They got a good show, so that’s good. We’re going to try and avoid doing that again.”
That said, there were a lot of positive moments. Matt Duchene was honored for playing 1,000 games earlier in the season. The official ceremony allowed him to bring in his family and friends and really make it a celebration. His son, Beau, got to participate in warm-ups and received a huge cheer when he scored a goal.
“Honest to God, him scoring that goal in warmup and people cheering and everything – that feels better than any goal I’ve scored this year,” Duchene said. “It’s hard to take in. You’re used to getting attention when you make big plays, win big games, but it’s a little unnerving when you’re out there by yourself. It’s a lot different than actually playing the game. I just tried to not be too nervous about it and just take it in and enjoy it. It’s a pretty special moment, a full circle moment for my family, friends and me. The amount of people that came down for this – it’s pretty amazing. I’m just really grateful and really blessed to have the people I do in my life, friends and family.”
DeBoer said he was happy for the whole team. The veteran coach takes note of special games for his players and put Duchene in the opening lineup so fans could show their appreciation. He said he likes the fact the NHL now celebrates the milestone weeks after and allows time to get family in town.
“It’s fantastic,” DeBoer said. “I’m going to date myself, but they’re so much better now. They’re so much more inclusive of family and friends. He had all his friends up from Haliburton [Ontario], he had his family on the ice, he saw his mom and dad, his son Beau was out there and did a lap prior to the anthem and got to stand with him on the blueline. We’ve evolved as a league to a much better place where we recognize that 1,000 games – it’s great for the player, but there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that are a part of those 1,000 games. It’s nice to see that.”
Duchene scored the goal to put the Stars up 4-2 on a great pass from Marchment. Before that, Wyatt Johnston, Marchment and Harley each scored in a display of the scoring depth the team has exhibited in recent games. That seemed like all the goals the team would need to cruise to an easy win, but Washington scored on a power play with two minutes left and then got the controversial tying goal.
That said, the delayed satisfaction didn’t seem to hurt.
“The end didn’t feel great, but we played – considering the circumstances – a really good game,” DeBoer said. “ Our only mistake was not extending the lead at some different moments and then giving a team who has a history of being really opportunistic a late power play.”
And if that’s all they have to worry about as they take some time at the beach, well, the sand – and some well-deserved peace of mind - should be like a soft pillow to rest on.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.