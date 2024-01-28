Heika’s Take: Stars glide into All-Star Break with wild win over Capitals

“Honest to God, him scoring that goal in warmup and people cheering and everything – that feels better than any goal I’ve scored this year,” Duchene said. “It’s hard to take in. You’re used to getting attention when you make big plays, win big games, but it’s a little unnerving when you’re out there by yourself. It’s a lot different than actually playing the game. I just tried to not be too nervous about it and just take it in and enjoy it. It’s a pretty special moment, a full circle moment for my family, friends and me. The amount of people that came down for this – it’s pretty amazing. I’m just really grateful and really blessed to have the people I do in my life, friends and family.”