The Stars rank fifth in the NHL in points percentage at .667 and third in scoring at 3.67 goals per game. They have been among the top five in special teams for the better part of the past two seasons.
First Shift: Stars search for one more victory against Capitals before All-Star Break
After putting together a 7-2-1 stretch in its past 10 games, Dallas will look to grab two more points in a matinee matchup with Washington
But they have not been great at generating shots.
Dallas ranks 17th in shots on goal at 30.7. For all of the great things this team has done, there is a problem getting the puck to the goalie.
But in the past four games, the Stars have turned up the heat. Dallas is averaging 40.2 shots on goal per game in a 3-0-1 run. That includes 35+ in all four games.
“I think we’re trying to be less cute in the offensive zone,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’re trying to be more direct and get more pucks and more bodies to the net.”
It’s a great theory for a team that can roll four lines and create a lot of distress for the opposition. When you consider the team is creating 10 more shots on goal per game over their season average, it is an important point going forward.
When asked how he would explain the difference between a one shot on goal in the first period against Philadelphia and 25 in the second period against Detroit (the most in a single period for Dallas since 2018), forward Tyler Seguin said it’s tough to pin down.
“Shooting the puck is great,” Seguin said of the lesson learned. “One period where you get 25 shots on net . . . more of that recipe.”
When asked how the team can better replicate that pace, Seguin laughed.
“If we had the answer to that, it would be a pretty easy game,” Seguin said. “Sometimes, that’s hockey.”
That said, DeBoer believes the team can be more consistent. He sees that in the short term with the increased production in the past four games, and he sees it in the long term as the team gets Miro Heiskanen back from injury and prepares for the final push for the playoffs when they return from the All-Star Break in February.
“We’re going to take the break and really dive into the analytics of where we’re at,” DeBoer said. “We’ve shown that we can score. That’s not an issue. We have an elite group of forwards, but we can do a better job of moving the puck out of our end and in the neutral zone, being cleaner and being more connected as a group of five.”
Could that lead to more consistent puck possession and more time spent in the offensive zone? The Stars started their four-game stretch by getting 15 shots on goal against the Flyers and then immediately flipped the script in games against the Islanders, Devils, Red Wings and Ducks. It’s a team who seems to learn from mistakes and can improve quickly.
“This is the most mature veteran team I’ve been on in terms of guys who have played deep in the playoffs, older guys who have kind of been through it and the young guys are mature too,” Matt Duchene said. “We never really waver, there’s no panic in our game whether we’re playing well or not. We’ve won a lot of games from just having a short memory.”
Key Numbers
14-2-4
Dallas is 14-2-4 against Washington in its past 20 games, including a 5-4 shootout win on Dec. 7.
6
Stars forward Roope Hintz has 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in his past four games against the Capitals.
10
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in his past four games overall. His 10 goals rank tied for seventh among NHL defensemen.
He Said It
“He’s been solid. His five-on-five game has been solid. He’s got a little more confidence with the puck; he’s shooting it when he should instead of passing up shots. But he’s been, I think the word for me is, solid.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the play of defenseman Nils Lundkvist
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.