Heika’s Take: Stars comeback bid falls just short vs Canadiens

After staging yet another late rally, Dallas couldn’t complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to Montreal

Heika's_Take_2568x1444_1704289453911
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

It’s been that kind of a season for the Stars.

Dallas has been slow to start far too many games, but then has found numerous ways to come back and win.

So when the Stars scored the sixth fastest goal in franchise history – 11 seconds in for Jamie Benn – they of course quickly gave up the lead and had to fight from behind once again. And while they almost completed another thrilling finish with a frenetic two-goal rally, the final result was a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“A loss is a loss,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “You look around the league and the other teams around us are winning. Winnipeg won again tonight. So you can justify it however you want, but it’s still a loss and it hurts, because that’s a game that we feel we should win.”

Pete DeBoer on getting to the team game in the second

The Stars fall to 22-10-4, three points behind the first place Avalanche and two back of the second place Jets. It’s been a spirited fight in the Central Division, and it clearly foretells a competitive run toward playoff seeding and possible postseason matchups. So that makes Tuesday night a bit frustrating. But the fact the Stars actually played very well and mounted a furious comeback also can be seen as a good thing at this time of year.

Dallas had a 33-18 advantage in shots on goal and an astounding 82-37 edge in shot attempts. Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault was spectacular in stopping several Grade-A chances and earned the First Star of the Game. In addition, the scrappy Canadiens (16-16-5) blocked 25 shots to help their goalie forge a win.

“It was a good win for us,” said Montreal captain Nick Suzuki. “They’re a really good team, and we played really good hockey over this road trip. It’s nice to get a win going back home.”

DeBoer wasn’t happy with his team’s performance after the Benn goal. Montreal scored twice in six minutes to take a 2-1 lead, and then stretched that to 3-1 in the second period. The Stars had a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal in the period, and seemed to be making a huge push, but then they took two penalties in the third period, which sucked a great deal of air out of the building.

Benn took a four-minute high sticking penalty 44 seconds into the period, and the Stars killed that. Joe Pavelski then took a tripping penalty two minutes after the kill, and Montreal scored to push the cushion to 4-1 with 13 minutes to play.

Recap: Canadiens at Stars 1.2.24

DeBoer made the bold decision to pull goalie Scott Wedgewood with more than six minutes remaining in regulation, and the Stars wrote a thesis on desperation. Wyatt Johnston ended a 16-game goal drought with 3:48 remaining on a determined drive to the net. Johnston put a shot on net and then worked for the rebound before lifting a backhand in.

Jason Robertson then scored his 12th goal of the season with two minutes left, and that opened the door for Mason Marchment to go just wide on a backhand attempt in the dying seconds. It was another exciting finish for Stars fans at the AAC, where a six-game home win streak ended on Tuesday.

“We’re always in it,” said Johnston. “We’ve shown we can score goals in the last couple seconds of the game, six-on-five, whatever it is. We have that patience, which is awesome. It just shows the resilience. You obviously don’t want to be in those situations, but I think we’ve grown in doing that.”

Wyatt Johnston speaks with the media postgame

In fact, the team is among the best in the league at coming back when trailing at any point (13 times) and at coming back when trailing in the third period (six times). That said, some more calm victories would be nice, especially with the state of the Central Division right now.

“I think you do for sure,” DeBoer said when asked if he is keeping a closer look on the standings right now. “I think those seedings and home ice and teams you’re around and winning the division are all important things. You’re not living or dying with it every day, but it’s definitely on your radar.”

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

MTL@DAL Postgame: Miro Heiskanen
1:34

MTL@DAL Postgame: Miro Heiskanen
MTL@DAL: Robertson scores goal against Samuel Montembeault
0:55

MTL@DAL: Robertson scores goal against Samuel Montembeault
MTL@DAL: Johnston scores goal against Montreal Canadiens
0:50

MTL@DAL: Johnston scores goal against Montreal Canadiens
First Shift: Stars look to open New Year on high note against Canadiens

First Shift: Stars look to open New Year on high note against Canadiens

News Feed

Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas Stars 010224

Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens 010224

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens
Heika’s Take: Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars cap 2023 with emphatic win over Chicago Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Marchment, Stars cap 2023 with emphatic win over Blackhawks
Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars

Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to end 2023 on winning note vs. Chicago Blackhawks

First Shift: Stars look to end 2023 on winning note vs. Blackhawks
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks 123123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue to conquer adversity, best Chicago Blackhawks in OT

Heika’s Take: Stars continue to conquer adversity, best Blackhawks in OT
First Shift: Great opportunity awaits Dallas Stars in upcoming five-game homestand

First Shift: Great opportunity awaits Stars in upcoming five-game homestand
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks 122923

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to St Louis Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to Blues
First Shift: Dallas Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis

First Shift: Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at St Louis Blues 122723

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues
Very merry: Dallas Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break

Very merry: Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Nashville Predators in historic fashion

Heika’s Take: Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Predators in historic fashion
First Shift: Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars look to continue winning ways vs Nashville Predators

First Shift: Wedgewood, Stars look to continue winning ways vs Predators
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators 122323

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars break curse against Vancouver Canucks with emphatic comeback win

Heika’s Take: Stars break curse against Canucks with emphatic comeback win
First Shift: Matt Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Dallas Stars host Vancouver Canucks

First Shift: Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Stars host Canucks