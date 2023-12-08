The Stars have a history of hosting major youth hockey events, so bringing in the Silver Stick National Qualifier this weekend to six rinks in North Texas is yet another notch on the long list of accomplishments for the organization.
Growing the game: Stars prepared, excited to host Silver Stick National Qualifier
North Texas will be the site of another international tournament this weekend as the Stars play host to the Silver Stick National Qualifier
That said, it’s also a major event that will bring thousands of people to North Texas - including seven teams from Mexico - and that makes it unique in its own way.
“It’s not the biggest tournament we’ve had, but it’s the only National Qualifier event for Silver Stick, and it’s also the first tournament where we will play host to teams from the Mexican Hockey Federation,” said Brad Buckland, the director of tournament series for the Stars organization. “In that regard, it’s a special week.”
Buckland and his crew will be responsible for hosting 137 games. If that seems daunting, they have held over 300 for some previous tournaments. Because of that experience, they find a way to anticipate any problems and stay prepared at all times.
“We’re a well-organized, efficient group, and I take great pride in that,” said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “I give them the responsibilities and they do it . . . every time.”
Alberts has preached that he wants the organization to “do big things,” and that included the Winter Classic in 2020. The local rinks have hosted several of USA Hockey’s national events, as well as the IIHF Under 18 Men’s World Championship in 2021.
“I think people understand and see Dallas as a hockey city,” Alberts said. “They know that we can have these prestigious events, whether that’s the Winter Classic or the many USA Hockey events that we’ve had, and we can do a good job hosting them. It’s a testament to our organization that we can do this. We know how to put on events. We’re really good at that.”
Bringing the teams from Mexico is just the next step in that growth. The Stars hired Al Montoya in 2021 as the director of cultural growth and strategy. The former goalie was the first Cuban American in the NHL, and he has used his experience to help build a relationship with the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation. Montoya, along with Stars employees Damon Boettcher (Senior VP, StarCenter Facilities), Lucas Reid (VP, Amateur Sports Business & Development) and Dwight Mullins (Director of Hockey Development), has worked with Federation President Joaquin de la Garma to help build a working bond, and that’s a big reason for the seven teams that will visit this weekend.
“It all stems from our long-standing relation with Joaquin de la Garma and the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation,” said Buckland. “There have been so many people within the Stars who have worked hard to build this – Dwight, Lucas, Al – and this is the result. It’s all about inclusion, it’s about growing the sport of hockey. Everybody was all in, our staff, the Silver Stick staff, it just has been a great effort from all involved.”
And that’s how the Stars have been able to accomplish these victories. The seven teams from Mexico will be guests of the Stars for Saturday’s home game against the Vegas Golden Knights. It will be a memorable experience for everyone.
“For most of them, it will be their first game,” said Montoya. “I do think that if you see it, it helps you visualize it. If you see it, you really can dream it.”
When asked if he believes players from Mexico could play in the NHL some day, Montoya said, “It’s only a matter of time.”
He said the outreach into Hispanic communities in North Texas has been successful in creating players in the youth league, and the growth of the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation also has been aided by the help of the Stars. Dallas has hosted a Learn to Play Hockey event and plans on more in the future. Alberts said the team has been working with the NHL to play a game in Mexico City.
“I’ve said many times that we want to play a game in Mexico City, and we are working on that,” Alberts said. “The league is working on that as well.”
He added that having Montoya in his role is just one more way the organization is trying to do “big things.”
“Al is so good at this,” Alberts said. “He’s passionate about the game, he’s passionate about his culture. He speaks the language, which makes it a lot easier. He has a warm personality, and people really do relate to him. He’s been a great hire. When I first talked to him, I thought he’d be the perfect guy, and he really has been. He’s a former player, he understands what it takes. Kids look at him and say, ‘I can be him,’ and that’s exactly what you want in a role model.”
Combine that with the ability to pull off an international tournament that runs smoothly, and the impact can be significant.
“It takes a village,” Buckland said of the massive crew that staffs the 137 games. “It’s been incredible to see how much Texas has become a destination for hockey. We talk about the infrastructure, and what we have built here gives us all sorts of options, so we’ve received a lot of positive reviews.”
The kind that can stretch beyond the bonds of athletics. Buckland said local teams have asked about hosting team building activities with the players from Mexico, and said that’s what tournaments like this can do.
“The local teams want to do something for the visiting teams, and I think that’s just fitting,” he said. “They want to use this opportunity to share the experience of hockey and really bond over the sport. I think that’s something that will make this tournament special.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.