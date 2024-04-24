Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 2 of the First Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 2

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Party on PNC Plaza: 6:30 PM featuring Casey Daniels Band

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record

0-1 (0-1 Home)

1-0 (1-0 Away)
Power Play
0.0% (0-for-2)
100.0% (2-for-2)
Penalty Kill
0.0% (0-for-2)
100.0% (2-for-2)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 2 of their First Round series Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. This marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • The clubs met on Monday night at American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the First Round where the Golden Knights defeated the Stars, 4-3.
  • Forward Jason Robertson recorded his first goal (1–0—1) of the playoffs in Game 1. In the 2023 Western Conference final, Robertson led Stars skaters with five goals and six points (5-1—6) in six games against the Golden Knights.
  • Forward Mason Marchment tallied a goal (1-0—1) against Vegas on Monday, adding three hits, three shots and one takeaway in 17:29 minutes of ice time.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 0-1-2 in three games against the Golden Knights. Through the season series, the Stars went 0-for-8 (0.0%) on the power play and 9-for-10 (90.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Roope Hintz (1-1—2) and Joe Pavelski (1-1—2) each tallied a goal and an assist. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made all three starts against Vegas, posting a 3.21 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 6-6 Overall | 3-2 Home | 3-4 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn recorded the Stars’ first goal (1-0—1) of their 2024 First Round series against Vegas in Game 1. Benn has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of his 15 NHL seasons, all with Dallas, earning a total of 63 points (24-39—63) in 84 postseason games. Among franchise leaders, Benn shares sixth in assists (39) and ranks seventh in points in the postseason. He ranks 10th in goals (24), only one shy of tying Joe Nieuwendyk and teammate Joe Pavelski for eighth. Last season, Benn tallied 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final, his second-longest postseason behind only the club’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 (8-11—19, 27 GP).

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: April 24, 8:30 PM
Game 3 at Vegas: April 27, 9:30 PM 
Game 4 at Vegas: April 29, TBD
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1, TBD
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD

