Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn recorded the Stars’ first goal (1-0—1) of their 2024 First Round series against Vegas in Game 1. Benn has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of his 15 NHL seasons, all with Dallas, earning a total of 63 points (24-39—63) in 84 postseason games. Among franchise leaders, Benn shares sixth in assists (39) and ranks seventh in points in the postseason. He ranks 10th in goals (24), only one shy of tying Joe Nieuwendyk and teammate Joe Pavelski for eighth. Last season, Benn tallied 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final, his second-longest postseason behind only the club’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 (8-11—19, 27 GP).