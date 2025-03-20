Game Day Guide: Stars vs Lightning

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Tampa Bay

2425 GDG 3.20 vs TBL 1
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Dulce de Leche Churros

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Services

Dallas Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record
43-21-3 (25-7-1 Home)
39-23-5 (15-15-3 Away)
Rank
89 Points (2nd in Central)
83 Points (2nd in Atlantic)
Power Play
22.6% (45-for-199)
25.8% (49-for-190)
Penalty Kill
84.3% (150-for-178)
82.5% (141-for-171)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night for the second and final time this season. Dallas defeated Tampa Bay, with a 4-2 win on Nov. 23. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 43-21-3 while the Lightning are 39-23-5.
  • Dallas is 30-23-6 all-time vs. Tampa Bay, including a 14-11-3 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in six of their last 11 games played against the Lightning (5-5-1). Dallas has also won three of their last four games at American Airlines Center against Tampa Bay.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 12 points (4-8—12) in 14 career games against the Lightning, which includes registering eight points (3-5—8) in seven games when playing Tampa Bay at American Airlines Center.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has nine points (3-6—9) in his last nine games against Tampa Bay dating back to May 5, 2021. In all, Hintz has recorded 13 points (5-8—13) in 18 career games against the Lightning.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None
Tyler Seguin (10-16—26, 33 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-13—24, 30 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-11—22, 30 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (5-9—14, 20 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Duchene sits second in points (68) and assists (42) while ranking third in goals (26) among Stars skaters this season. Over his last 14 games played dating back to Feb. 7, Duchene has tallied 19 points (8-11—19) which is tied for fourth in the NHL during that span entering play Wednesday. Against non-division opponents this season Duchene has earned 51 points (18-33—51) in 47 games. Duchene has also tallied 14 points (3-11—14) in his last 13 home games. In his career against Tampa Bay, Duchene has 24 points (11-13—24) in 30 games, which includes registering a multi-point game (1-1—2) in Dallas’ last meeting against the Lightning on Nov. 23.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov enters Thursday's matchup having three points (1-2—3) in his last two games and has 22 points (6-16—22) in his last 17 games played. Kucherov ranks third in points (29-66—95) among all NHL skaters this season entering play Wednesday. He leads Tampa Bay in both assists (66) and points (95) and sits fourth in goals (29). In his career against Dallas, Kucherov has recorded 22 points (6-16—22) in 20 games.

First Shift 🏒

Thomas Harley has faced plenty of adversity in his career. And every time he does, he seems to find a way to make himself better.

COVID allowed Harley to jump from Major Junior Hockey into the NHL playoff bubble in Edmonton in 2020, and he not only soaked up two months of experience as a reserve inside the Stars camp, he actually made his NHL debut in a playoff game that year. After bouncing back between the AHL and the NHL in subsequent seasons, Harley was told to go down to the minors in 2022 by new Stars coach Pete DeBoer, and he used a 66-game AHL stint to completely revamp his defensive game.

Harley’s latest challenge? Step in to replace injured No. 1 defenseman Miro Heiskanen and become one of the most important players on one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Once again, tough times make him better.

Since Heiskanen went down with a knee injury 17 games ago, Harley has 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) and is averaging 25:16 in time on ice. On Tuesday, he had a goal and two assists and played 25:40 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ducks.

“I thought Thomas was maybe the best player on the ice for either team tonight - for sure for us,” DeBoer said. “He’s just elevated. He’s playing with confidence, he’s got world-class feet, obviously, and he can skate all day long. He’s found that sweet spot where he’s creating offense but he’s not doing it at the cost of his defending. He’s doing it the right way.”

Harley was taken 18th overall in 2019 and he’s played more than 200 NHL games, regular season and playoffs combined, so he’s at a place where he can make significant strides in his development. But again, different challenges create different opportunities, and that seems to make him even better. Harley was not included on the original roster of Canada’s 4 Nations team, but was called to fill in during the middle of the tournament. He played in both games against Team USA, including the championship, and that was eye-opening.

Stars GM Jim Nill was an associate GM for Team Canada and DeBoer was an assistant coach running the defense, so both were able to not only help Harley with the process but also witness up-close what was happening to the young blueliner.

“I’m so glad Thomas was a late addition,” DeBoer said. “I think it really changed his trajectory. He got that experience, he played against that level of player, and he came back at a different level. It was just because of that experience and the confidence of knowing he can play against those guys and with those guys.”

Harley is being philosophical about the experience. He learned in his year in the minors that defense creates offense, and he’s sticking by that in his elevated role.

“Being on the first power play helps for points, but honestly, I’m just trying to defend hard,” he said when asked about his scoring boost. “The harder you do that, the more time you have the puck. And when you have it, the more you can skate and score.”

While on the ice at 5-on-5 in Tuesday’s game, Harley had a positive shot attempt differential of 27-8. He had scoring chances at 16-4 in his favor. That’s the kind of game that can help the Stars a great deal while Heiskanen is out.

“I can tell you with Miro out, he’s needed to elevate,” DeBoer said. “We’ve needed him to take over that first power play and to drive offense from the back end.”

And so far, he’s doing that…and doing it the right way. With Harley exceeding the next closest player by two minutes since Heiskanen’s injury, Dallas is 11-4-2 and outscoring the opposition 70-52. The power play is clicking at 35.6 percent in that span.

“He’s been a huge part of our success here,” said Hintz. “You see how he does stuff every night, it’s great to see.”

Key Numbers 🔢

8

The Stars have won eight straight home games, tying the record since the team moved to Dallas in 1993. The franchise record is 11 straight.

15

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in a 15-game point streak at home. It is the second-longest home point streak in Dallas history.

100

The Stars on Tuesday played in front of their 100th straight sellout crowd at home. That streak is expected to continue for the rest of this season.

He Said It 📢

“I’m glad he’s finally starting to score. He’s had a lot of looks and I think it was wearing on him that he hadn’t scored. He’s an easy guy to play in all situations – power play, penalty kill, overtime, center, wing, he’s a Swiss army knife.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Mikael Granlund, who was acquired from San Jose on Feb. 1 and scored two goals on Tuesday. Granlund had no goals in his first 12 games with the Stars (8 assists), but has three in the past four games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 22
1:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 24
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers
March 26
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place

Related Content

3/19/25 Practice: Pete DeBoer

ANA at DAL | Recap

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate sloppy game to secure overtime win against Ducks

ANA@DAL Postgame: Roope Hintz

ANA@DAL Postgame: Thomas Harley

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate sloppy game to secure overtime win against Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Heika’s Take: Late rally comes up short as Stars fall to Avalanche in overtime

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars get strong wake-up call in lopsided loss to Jets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

Big Ben’s new groove: How Ben Bishop is making an impact in player development role

Digging Dutchy: How Matt Duchene continues to shine with Stars

Dallas Stars sign forward Angus MacDonell to entry-level contract

Dallas Stars set to host Noche Mexicana on March 18

Beyond the ice: Dallas Stars putting the “why” in hockey

Heika’s Take: Stars take smart, opportunistic approach in win over Canucks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Heika’s Take: Rantanen shines as Stars stumble in 5-4 loss to Oilers

Dallas Stars sign forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year, $42 million contract extension

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Going all in: Mikko Rantanen trade provides strong boost in Stars’ Cup pursuit

Dallas Stars acquire forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, sign to eight-year contract extension