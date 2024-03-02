Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 63: Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks

When: Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
36-17-9 (18-8-4 Home)
15-38-5 (6-20-3 Away)
Rank
81 Points (1st Central)
35 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
22.3% (39-for-175)
18.3% (26-for-142)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (154-for-188)
74.5% (140-for-188)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
2-7-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center for the first of three matchups between the clubs this season. Dallas has won eight of its last nine games (8-1-0) at home against San Jose, outscoring the Sharks 36-17.
  • Last season, the Stars went 1-2-0 in three games against the Sharks. The Stars went 2-for-7 (28.6%) on the power play and 7-for-9 (77.8%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Jason Robertson (2-3--5) and Joe Pavelski (2-3--5) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (0-5--5) each recorded five points in the season series.
  • Robertson has tallied four points (1-3–4) in his last two home games against the Sharks, contributing to a total of of seven points (3-4--7) in six career games against San Jose.
  • Pavelski has posted seven points (3-4–7) in his last five games against San Jose, including three multi-point performances. Pavelski made his NHL debut with the Sharks on Nov. 22, 2006 and scored 761 points (355–406–761) in 963 games with San Jose.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has scored eight points (4-4–8) in his last six games against the Sharks, contributing to a total of 28 points (14-14–28) in 36 career games.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Craig Smith (3-3—6, 5 GP)

 Jamie Benn (17-23—40, 47 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-3—5, 4 GP) 
 Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 36 GP) 
Jason Robertson (2-3—5, 3 GP)
 Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 64 GP)

Matt Duchene (1-4—5, 3 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-5—5, 3 GP)

Radek Faksa (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Logan Stankoven lit the lamp (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, marking his third consecutive game with a goal. He has tallied four points (3-1--4) in four games since his recall on Feb. 24. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.

