Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Logan Stankoven lit the lamp (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, marking his third consecutive game with a goal. He has tallied four points (3-1--4) in four games since his recall on Feb. 24. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.