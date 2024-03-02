Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

Game 63: Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks
When: Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
36-17-9 (18-8-4 Home)
15-38-5 (6-20-3 Away)
Rank
81 Points (1st Central)
35 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
22.3% (39-for-175)
18.3% (26-for-142)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (154-for-188)
74.5% (140-for-188)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
2-7-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Craig Smith (3-3—6, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-23—40, 47 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-3—5, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 36 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 64 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-5—5, 3 GP)
Radek Faksa (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Forward Logan Stankoven lit the lamp (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, marking his third consecutive game with a goal. He has tallied four points (3-1--4) in four games since his recall on Feb. 24. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.