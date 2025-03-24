Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Minnesota

2425_GDG_032425
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Monday, March 24 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: The Signature Smashburger

Promotional Schedule: Jake Oettinger Bobblehead Night

50/50 Beneficiary: H.E.R.O.E.S

Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
44-21-4 (26-7-2 Home)
40-25-5 (22-10-3 Away)
Rank
92 Points (2nd in Central)
85 Points (4th in Central)
Power Play
22.4% (46-for-205)
20.9% (37-for-177)
Penalty Kill
84.6% (154-for-182)
71.8% (127-for-177)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Monday night for the third time this season. The season series is currently split between the two teams: Dallas defeated Minnesota with a 2-1 win on Nov. 11 and the Stars fell short to the Wild in a 3-2 OT loss on Dec. 27. Entering Monday's match, the Stars are 44-21-4 while the Wild are 40-25-5. The teams face each other once more this season on April 6 in Minnesota.
  • Dallas is 53-28-11 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 32-8-7 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in their last 12 games played against the Wild dating back to Dec. 20, 2021, upholding an 8-0-4 record during that span. Since the 2021-22 season, Dallas has held an 8-1-4 record for 20 points and a .769 points percentage. With a minimum of five games played against Minnesota since the 2021-22 season, the Stars rank in the top five in points percentage (.769, second), point total (20, third) and total wins (8, fourth).
  • Forward Matt Duchene has 14 points (5-9—14) in his last 11 games against Minnesota dating back to Oct. 24, 2021. Additionally, he has posted six multi-point efforts in his last 11 games against the Wild.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 17 points (10-7—17) in 13 career games against the Wild. Robertson’s 17 points against Minnesota since the start of the 2021-22 season are tied for the eighth-most in the NHL. His 1.31 points per game against the Wild is the fourth-best mark of any active NHL skater that has played Minnesota at least five times in their career.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (20-31—51, 45 GP)

Jamie Benn (20-29—49, 57 GP)

Mikko Rantanen (16-23—39, 37 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-26—38, 57 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars captain Benn has earned three points (0-3—3) in his last four games. Benn is seventh in points (16-27—43) among Stars skaters this season. Benn enters Monday's game one goal shy of scoring his 400th career goal. When he reaches the milestone, he will become: The second player in franchise history to score 400 goals, joining Mike Modano (557). 438 of Modano’s 557 goals were scored with the Star after the team relocated to Dallas. The second player drafted in 2007 to score 400 goals, with the other being Detroit’s Patrick Kane (489). The 10th active skater to score 400 career goals. In his career against Minnesota, Benn has registered 49 points (20-29—49) in 57 games, which is the fifth-highest total of any active player.

Wild forward Matt Boldy enters Monday's contest riding a three-game point streak (2-3—5) and has eight points (2-6—8) in his last nine games. Boldy leads the Wild in points (60) and assists (37) and is tied with Kirill Kaprizov for goals (23) this season. In his career against Dallas, Boldy has seven points (1-6—7) in 11 games and currently rides a three-game point streak against the Stars (1-3—4).

First Shift 🏒

It was just one change, but it was a significant one.

In adding Rantanen and subtracting Logan Stankoven, Dallas shook up its lines at the trade deadline. Now, the Stars are working to find a new chemistry and a new rhythm.

“We’ve got to build our game coming out of the trade deadline,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We need to get our team identity back.”

From Jan. 1 until the trade deadline, the Stars were the best team in the NHL with a 19-6-1 record. They led the league in scoring (3.69 goals per game) and in power play success (35.3 percent). Since then, they are 3-2-2. While the offense hasn’t collapsed, Dallas is at 3.00 goals per game and the power play is at 21.1 percent.

Rantanen has 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in seven games, but has not scored in the past three. That’s just part of the process, DeBoer said.

When asked how hard it is for a skilled player to make a quick adjustment, DeBoer said, “It’s always the million dollar question. I don’t think you have to go further back than Joe Pavelski. It took him almost a year to get used to playing here. Other guys jump in and it’s seamless and it feels like they’ve played here forever. So, I don’t know the answer to that. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue, he looks like he’s fitting in. I think he’s got another level that he can get to, but there has been a lot on his plate and I think he’s handled it pretty well.”

But DeBoer added that getting one of the best players in the league is an opportunity, not a problem.

“We’re pretty excited to get him,” DeBoer said. “As a coach, you feel a certain obligation to make sure he fits in as quickly as possible and I think our players are trying to do that too, almost to the point of passing up shots. We’re working through that. He’s an elite player, a great teammate, he’s fit in really well off the ice.”

Rantanen has been playing mostly on a line with Roope Hintz and Robertson, but the Stars’ lack of spark has forced DeBoer to shuffle a lot. Dallas has been outshot 23.6 to 27.7 on average in the past seven games, so that is a concern. One of the issues has been not being able to get the puck out of the defensive end cleanly, and players said that’s a team issue that happens during a season.

“We’re not generating enough offense, but I think there’s steps in the right direction,” center Duchene said. “It starts in our end. We’ve got to execute better coming out, not as many dirty pucks. We’re too good a team to just muck it out.”

While captain Benn added, “It’s a long year. You’re going to go through your hot streaks and your dry spells. As long as we’re not giving up three or four goals, we’ll be fine. You can control your efforts and attitude. If you go out and play the right way, good things will happen.”

Dallas found a way to earn a 3-2 OT win against Philadelphia and now will play host to Minnesota on Monday. While there was progress in the Flyers game, the team still isn’t clicking the way it did earlier.

“Winning games is important, banking points is important. But when the playoffs hit, we have to be playing our best hockey,” defenseman Thomas Harley said. “I think everyone in this room knows we haven’t been doing that, so…playoff habits.”

Key Numbers 🔢

12

Dallas has a 12-game point streak against Minnesota, going 8-0-4 in that span.

25:39

Since Miro Heiskanen was injured, Harley is sixth in the NHL in average time on ice at 25:39 per game.

71.8 percent

Minnesota ranks 31st in penalty kill success rate at 71.8 percent. Dallas ranks first at 84.6 percent.

He Said It 📢

“The easy answer is the crowd. We’ve got great energy in this building all of the time. It’s not a corporate crowd that sits on their hands all game. They’re loud and they’re engaged, and that always gives you a boost.”

-Pete DeBoer on the Stars’ home record of 26-7-2, which is third best in the NHL

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Edmonton Oilers
March 26
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Calgary Flames
March 27
8:00 PM CT
Scotiabank Saddledome
Seattle Kraken
March 29
9:30 PM CT
Climate Pledge Arena

