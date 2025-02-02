Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record
33-17-1 (19-7-1 Home)
26-19-7 (9-14-4 Away)
Rank
67 Points (2nd in Central)
59 Points (5th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
19.2% (30-for-156)
22.1% (28-for-127)
Penalty Kill
84.1% (116-for-138)
74.8% (107-for-143)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday for the first time this season. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 33-17-1 while the Blue Jackets are 26-19-7. The teams face each other once more this season on February 25 in Columbus.
  • Dallas is 42-24-8 all-time vs. Columbus, with a 21-13-2 mark at home.
  • The Stars enter Sunday's contest with points in eight of their past 10 games against the Blue Jackets (7-2-1), also earning wins in five of their last six games played at American Airlines Center vs. Columbus (5-1-0).
  • Forward Matt Duchene recorded 12 points (4-8—12) in 23 games with the Blue Jackets in 2018-19. In all, Duchene has recorded nine goals and 28 points (9-19—28) in 41 career games vs. Columbus. Duchene's first goal with Dallas came in the club's 5-3 win over Columbus on Oct. 30, 2023. Duchene enters Sunday's game riding a three-game point streak against Columbus, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Sunday's matchup riding a two-game point streak (1-2—3). Robertson has tallied 10 points (5-5—10) in 12 career games against the Blue Jackets. Robertson has earned a point in seven total games against Columbus. When registering at least a point, Dallas has a 6-1-0 record.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (2-3—5, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (10-23—33, 41 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (9-19—28, 41 GP)

Tyler Seguin (10-5—15, 22 GP)

Mason Marchment (3-8—11, 12 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz enters Sunday's contest riding a four-game point streak, earning eight points (3-5—8) during those games. It is his longest point streak since he had a point in six consecutive games from Dec. 18 to 31, 2023. Hintz earned back-to-back three-point nights for the first time in his career, Jan. 31 vs. Vancouver (2-1—3) and Jan. 28 at Vegas (0-3—3).

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is riding a five-game point streak (2-4—6) heading into Sunday's game. Entering play Saturday, Werenski ranks third among NHL defensemen in scoring (17-40—57) this season. Among all-time Blue Jackets defensemen, Werenski leads in points (107-252—359). He is also pacing all NHL skaters in time on ice per game entering play Saturday with 26:50. In his career against Dallas, he has 12 points (4-8—12) in 17 games.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars held an optional practice on Saturday in Frisco.

Coming off a nice 5-3 win over Vancouver on Friday and preparing for a 5 p.m. home game against Columbus on Sunday, it was just a sleepy weekend twirl, right?

Not so much.

Instead, GM Jim Nill swung a massive trade, adding forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two draft picks. There is a chance both will be in the lineup on Sunday.

“They’re going to fly in tonight,” Nill said. “They’ll be here tomorrow.”

That seems to be the beauty of the NHL. Players are traded all of the time, and they step right in and play with their new team. Just ask J.T. Miller. After being traded by the Canucks to the Rangers on Friday night, he was in New York’s lineup on Saturday and scored two goals.

“You come into the team knowing that everybody plays by the rules, so it’s easy for anyone to come in,” said Robertson, who learned of the trade coming off the ice after practice. “It’s not difficult. If you follow the rules and make the right reads, you’re never going to get into trouble.”

Dallas has excelled at adjusting its lineup all season. Players have come and gone with injuries, so the Stars have not only shuffled their regulars, but also brought in several rookies and found consistency along the way.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said the two new players should fit in well. Granlund is from Finland and will be supported by a strong Finnish contingency in the Dallas dressing room. Ceci has a former teammate in Duchene from their time in Ottawa together, so that should provide a nice connection.

“These guys aren’t unknown to our group, so I’m sure they will be taken care of,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer added that the team has done a great job of making everyone feel comfortable. Whether that’s new veterans like Casey DeSmith, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith, Colin Blackwell and Matt Dumba, or rookies like Mavrik Bourque, Oskar Bäck and Lian Bichsel, the room is very welcoming. Despite a bunch of changes and adjustments caused by injuries, the Stars sit 33-17-1, including a league-best 14-4-1 in the past 19 games.

“I’m pleased and I’m proud of our group,” DeBoer said. “It’s been a lot of adversity and I think the leadership in our room has kept us on the rails. That’s a credit to those guys. They kept messaging, they kept working, they stuck to our structure and our system and they gave us a chance to win every night. I think if Jamie Benn is not in the room, maybe we’re not in the spot that we’re in.”

And that means that whatever happens on Sunday will be business as usual.

“Obviously, they’re professionals, they’re not new to this,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of veterans who will help, linemates, or partners, or coaches.”

Key Numbers 🔢

21

Robertson had 21 points in 15 games in January. That tied Nikita Kucherov for the second-most points in the NHL during the month.

.407

Columbus is 26th in road points percentage at .407. The Blue Jackets rank 28th in road GAA at 3.48.

16.7

Columbus ranks fourth in blocked shots per game at 16.7.

He Said It 📢

“I feel like he has such good poise for his age. He’s a big boy who plays physical. It was easy to play with him today.”

-Stars defenseman Esa Lindell on playing beside 20-year-old rookie Bichsel

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Anaheim Ducks 
February 4
9:30 PM CT
Honda Center
Los Angeles Kings
February 7
9:30 PM CT
Crypto.com Arena
San Jose Sharks
February 8
9:00 PM CT
SAP Center

