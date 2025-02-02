Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets

First Shift 🏒

The Stars held an optional practice on Saturday in Frisco.

Coming off a nice 5-3 win over Vancouver on Friday and preparing for a 5 p.m. home game against Columbus on Sunday, it was just a sleepy weekend twirl, right?

Not so much.

Instead, GM Jim Nill swung a massive trade, adding forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two draft picks. There is a chance both will be in the lineup on Sunday.

“They’re going to fly in tonight,” Nill said. “They’ll be here tomorrow.”

That seems to be the beauty of the NHL. Players are traded all of the time, and they step right in and play with their new team. Just ask J.T. Miller. After being traded by the Canucks to the Rangers on Friday night, he was in New York’s lineup on Saturday and scored two goals.

“You come into the team knowing that everybody plays by the rules, so it’s easy for anyone to come in,” said Robertson, who learned of the trade coming off the ice after practice. “It’s not difficult. If you follow the rules and make the right reads, you’re never going to get into trouble.”

Dallas has excelled at adjusting its lineup all season. Players have come and gone with injuries, so the Stars have not only shuffled their regulars, but also brought in several rookies and found consistency along the way.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said the two new players should fit in well. Granlund is from Finland and will be supported by a strong Finnish contingency in the Dallas dressing room. Ceci has a former teammate in Duchene from their time in Ottawa together, so that should provide a nice connection.

“These guys aren’t unknown to our group, so I’m sure they will be taken care of,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer added that the team has done a great job of making everyone feel comfortable. Whether that’s new veterans like Casey DeSmith, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith, Colin Blackwell and Matt Dumba, or rookies like Mavrik Bourque, Oskar Bäck and Lian Bichsel, the room is very welcoming. Despite a bunch of changes and adjustments caused by injuries, the Stars sit 33-17-1, including a league-best 14-4-1 in the past 19 games.

“I’m pleased and I’m proud of our group,” DeBoer said. “It’s been a lot of adversity and I think the leadership in our room has kept us on the rails. That’s a credit to those guys. They kept messaging, they kept working, they stuck to our structure and our system and they gave us a chance to win every night. I think if Jamie Benn is not in the room, maybe we’re not in the spot that we’re in.”

And that means that whatever happens on Sunday will be business as usual.

“Obviously, they’re professionals, they’re not new to this,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of veterans who will help, linemates, or partners, or coaches.”