Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 1 of the Second Round

GDG_R2G1_2568x1444
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 1

When: Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
4-3 (2-2 Home)
4-1 (2-1 Away)
Power Play
28.6% (4-for-14)
37.5% (6-for-16)
Penalty Kill
75.0% (9-for-12)
76.9% (10-for-13)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 1 of their Second Round series Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 14-18.
  • The clubs most recently met in the playoffs in the 2020 Second Round, which Dallas won, 4-3. The Stars went 9-for-23 (39.1%) on the power-play and 28-for-32 (87.5%) on the penalty kill. Eight current Stars skaters appeared in the series, and captain Jamie Benn (3-6—9) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (2-7—9) led the club with nine points each.
  • This season, the Stars went 1-2-1 in four games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 5-for-12 (41.7%) on the power-play and 7-for-11 (63.6%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin posted two goals in each of his three games against the Avalanche this season for a team-leading total of six (6-0—6). He has tallied points (7-1—8) in each of his last five regular season games against the Avalanche and has earned four points (2-2—4) in eight career postseason games against them.
  • Forward Matt Duchene shared second on the club with five points (1-4—5) against the Avalanche this season. He has tallied 17 points (12-5—17) in his last 14 regular season games against Colorado and four points (3-1—4) in four postseason games. Selected by the Avalanche in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene played for Colorado from 2009-17 and recorded 428 points (178-250—428) in 586 regular-season games over nine seasons. He skated in eight postseason games with the Avalanche (2010, 2014) and posted six points (0-6—6).

Records vs Colorado

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 14-18 Overall | 7-10 Home | 7-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger finished the First Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights with a .925 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average, ranking fifth among goaltenders in the 2024 postseason in both categories. Oettinger allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive games from Game 2 to Game 7, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to hold such a streak and the first since Marty Turco did so in the 2007 Conference Quarterfinals against the Vancouver Canucks. In Game 5 of the First Round series, Oettinger collected his 16th career postseason win, passing Don Beaupre for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise playoff wins list. The 2024 NHL All-Star earned a 35-14-4 record this season with a .905 SV% and 2.72 GAA. He has appeared in 35 postseason games and has tallied a .918 SV% and 2.49 GAA in his playoff career.

First Round Schedule

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
TBD
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

