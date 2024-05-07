Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger finished the First Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights with a .925 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average, ranking fifth among goaltenders in the 2024 postseason in both categories. Oettinger allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive games from Game 2 to Game 7, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to hold such a streak and the first since Marty Turco did so in the 2007 Conference Quarterfinals against the Vancouver Canucks. In Game 5 of the First Round series, Oettinger collected his 16th career postseason win, passing Don Beaupre for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise playoff wins list. The 2024 NHL All-Star earned a 35-14-4 record this season with a .905 SV% and 2.72 GAA. He has appeared in 35 postseason games and has tallied a .918 SV% and 2.49 GAA in his playoff career.