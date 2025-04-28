Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 5 of the First Round against Colorado

_1920x1080-HOME
By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 5

When: Monday, April 28 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+, ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 6:30 PM South Entrance

Pregame Band: Justin Ross and Deadwood Revival

Doors Open: 7:00 PM CT

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
2-2 (1-1 Home)
2-2 (1-1 Away)
Power Play
21.4% (3-for-14)
21.4% (3-for-14)
Penalty Kill
78.6% (11-for-14)
78.6% (11-for-14)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Monday night for Game 5 of their First Round series. The Stars have a 30-30 all-time record in Game 5s including a 17-7 record at home, while Colorado is 27-18 in Game 5s with a 12-5 record on the road.
  • When a best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2, Dallas holds a series record of 17-13, while being 12-4 when the series is started on home ice. Colorado is 11-12 in series that are tied 2-2, with a 5-6 record when they start a series on the road according to NHL Stats.
  • Entering play Sunday, the Stars and Avalanche are tied for the second most power play opportunities (14) this postseason. The two teams' 28 combined power play chances are the most in any series this year.
  • Forward Sam Steel has registered five points (1-4—5) in 10 career playoff games against Colorado. During this series against the Avalanche, Steel has two points (0-2—2) in four games, which includes his multi-point performance in Dallas' 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 vs. Colorado on April 21.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has totaled 12 points (4-8—12) in 16 career postseason games against the Avalanche. Hintz's 12 career playoff points vs. Colorado are tied for the third-most among all active NHL skaters, trailing teammates Miro Heiskanen (17) and Jamie Benn (16). Hintz also has gone 36-for-64 at the faceoff dot this postseason for a 56.3 percent rate. Entering play Sunday, his 36 faceoff wins were tied for sixth in the NHL.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away

4-2 Series | 20-22 Overall | 9-13 Home | 11-9 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has three points (1-2—3) through his first four games of the series, which topped all Stars skaters and was tied for the third-most among all NHL defensemen entering play Sunday. Harley has totaled 117:13 of ice time and is also averaging 29:18 of ice time per game this postseason, both of which led all NHL skaters entering play Sunday. Harley also set a playoff single-game career high in ice time with 35:54 in Game 2, which was also the highest time on ice by an NHL skater in a single game this postseason.

Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal since Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in Colorado's Game 4 win over Dallas on April 26. He now has two points (1-1—2) in two postseason games this year. In all, Landeskog has totaled 69 points (28-41—69) in 71 career playoff appearances, including eight points (3-5—8) in nine postseason games against Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have a big task at hand on Monday, trying to win Game 5 in the best-of-seven series against the Colorado Avalanche. With the series tied at 2-2, Dallas has a huge advantage with two of the remaining three games at home. But the Stars have to take advantage of it.

The Stars in the past two seasons are 5-7 at home in the playoffs. Their scoring average of 2.58 in that span ranks 15th while their goals against average of 3.08 ranks 17th. So finding a way to win at home is key.

"I've said I don't think it's as important until you get to a Game 7 or late into a series like this,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “The fact that it's a 2-out-of-3 and two of the three are in your home building, it becomes important. Especially considering we're a good home team and have been all year. I think it's also nice to have that crowd behind you. It's obvious we're not feeling great about last night and we're coming home, and our home crowd always gets a good boost of energy."

The Stars have only led for 62 seconds so far in the series, but they have found a way to keep the games tight and they have won twice in overtime. That’s part of what has made them a good team under DeBoer. In his three full seasons as head coach, the Stars have the best regular-season record in the league at 149-68-29 (.665 points percentage), rank third in scoring at 3.46 and fifth in goals against at 2.72.

That’s why it’s strange that so far this postseason, they are tied for last in scoring at 1.76 goals per game through four games. It’s also why DeBoer doesn’t seem worried that players like Matt Duchene (0 points, 7 shots on goal), Hintz (1 goal, 13 shots on goal), Mikko Rantanen (1 assist, 12 shots on goal) and Wyatt Johnston (2 assists, 9 shots on goal) haven’t really broken out yet. DeBoer said the ups and downs of playoff series can be vexing, and that Colorado was concerned before its best players carried the mail in Game 4.

"I think everybody is looking for that,” DeBoer said. “I think they got that from their key guys last night. They went to a different level. I expect ours are going to do the same thing here over the next two or three games."

Duchene added, “There’s not a lot going on 5-on-5, so you’ve got to fight for every inch. Hopefully, we can find a way to get hot offensively and get some guys feeling good, but sometimes you’ve just got to grind until that happens.”

The Stars plan on doing just that.

While Game 5 isn’t a must-win, the Stars definitely feel like they should have extra motivation at home.

"Any time you get a lead in a series, there's always a human nature reaction of, ‘We can take a deep breath here and relax a little bit. We’re up in the series,’” DeBoer said. “When you're on the other end of that, like when we were down 1-0, there's a desperation level to your group that amps up. That's why it's very hard to beat a team two or three [games] in a row. Those levels offset each other depending on the situation."

Key Numbers 🔢

0.91

In two regular seasons with the Stars, center Duchene has averaged 0.91 points per game (147 points in 162 games). In the playoffs, he averages 0.26 points per game (6 points in 23 games).

106

Stars captain Jamie Benn has played 106 playoff games for the Stars, ranking sixth all-time. Richard Matvichuk ranks fifth at 107 and Jere Lehtinen is fourth at 108, so Benn can move up this season.

61

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen has 61 points (16 goals, 45 assists) in 85 career playoff games over six seasons.

He Said It 📢

“He's taking steps, but it's status quo for now. I'd call him day-to-day. He's doing a little bit more every day, but nothing's become imminent.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on what he has seen from Heiskanen while skating for four days in Denver

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 1
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

Related Content

4/27/25 Off Day: Pete DeBoer

Challenging clichés: With series even, Stars can find comfort in past experiences

DAL at COL | Recap

Heika’s Take: Avs use desperation to gain upper hand on Stars, even series

DAL@COL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

DAL@COL Postgame: Matt Duchene

DAL@COL Postgame: Sam Steel

DAL@COL Postgame: Tyler Seguin

News Feed

Challenging clichés: With series even, Stars can find comfort in past experiences

Heika’s Take: Avs use desperation to gain upper hand on Stars, even series

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Next gen Fidds: Blake Fiddler excited to represent USA at World Championship in home state

Heika’s Take: Overtime thrills continue as Stars’ full-team effort leads to Game 3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Stars Game 2 rally highlights fun chaos of playoffs

NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Colorado Avalanche Game 5 on April 28 

Heika’s Take: Blackwell plays hero in OT as Stars complete rally to even series

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Patience and positivity: Where Stars can go after Game 1 loss to Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars’ solid effort in Game 1 spoiled by bad bounces in 5-1 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Geared up for Game 1: Stars ready to write franchise’s next chapter in 2025 postseason

Silver linings on the silver screen: How sports cinema can provide boost to Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars wrap up regular season with lopsided loss to Predators

NHL announces Dallas Stars schedule for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators