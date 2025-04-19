Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
0-0 (0-0 Home)
0-0 (0-0 Away)
Power Play
00.0% (0-for-0)
00.0% (0-for-0)
Penalty Kill
00.0% (0-for-0)
00.0% (0-for-0)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night for Game 1 of their First Round series.
  • Saturday's matchup marks the seventh time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Second Round matchup, after defeating Colorado in six games (4-2).
  • This season, the Stars went 1-1-1 in three games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 4-for-9 (44.4%) on the power play and 10-for-13 (76.9%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston led Stars skaters in points against the Avalanche this season, earning five points (0-5—5) in three games, which ranked tied for fourth across the NHL. In all, Johnston has 10 points (2-8—10) in 11 career regular season games vs. Colorado, while registering four points (3-1—4) in six playoff appearances against them.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has earned 14 points (5-9—14) in 14 career playoff appearances against the Avalanche. His 14 playoff points vs. Colorado are the second-most among active NHL skaters, behind teammate Miro Heiskanen (6-11—17, 14 GP). This season, Benn earned three points (1-2—3) in three games against Colorado.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away

4-2 Series | 18-20 Overall | 8-12 Home | 10-8 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen led Dallas in points (88) and assists (56), while placing third in goals (32) over the regular season. The 2024-25 season was his fourth straight season scoring 80 or more points and the sixth time in his career to hit that mark. Since joining the Stars on March 7, Rantanen earned 18 points (5-13—18) in 20 games, trailing only Matt Duchene (5-14—19) over that span. Rantanen has only faced his former team once in his career, earning an assist, marking his 400th NHL career assist, on March 16. He has 101 points (34-67—101) in 81 postseason games which leads all active Stars skaters.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon finished the regular season riding an eight-game point streak, earning 11 points (4-7—11) during that span. He leads the Avalanche in goals (32), assists (84) and points (116). His 116 points were the second highest mark in the league while his 84 assists were tied for the most among NHL skaters. MacKinnon recorded three assists in three games played against the Stars this season and has 18 points (7-11—18) in 14 postseason games against Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

Rantanen is about to be in the eye of the storm.

Good thing he’s a pretty calm guy.

Rantanen played parts of 10 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and is sixth all-time in goals scored for the organization, but he was traded twice this season and now will face his old buddies in the First Round of the playoffs. That’s a heavy assignment, but Rantanen said he’s taking it in stride.

“It’s Dallas against Colorado and I’m part of Dallas. So that’s how I look at it,” Rantanen said on Friday.

His teammates have his back on that. Rantanen played at Colorado in March, so he got his first game against his old home crowd out of the way. Likewise, he spent 13 games in Carolina before playing the last 20 with Dallas, so he has some separation.

“It’s business,” Rantanen said. “The trade didn’t happen two days ago, it’s been a while since I played with the Avs. I think it’s all behind us now. I’m a part of a new team now and it’s time to execute.”

Rantanen will be a big part of what the Stars can do in the First Round. In addition to signing an eight-year contract extension at $12 million per season, making him Dallas’s highest-paid player going forward, he also now leads the team in scoring with 88 points in 82 games for three different teams this season. And that’s not all. Rantanen enters Game 1 with 101 points in 81 career playoff games. That’s a points per game average of 1.25, which is tied for fourth all-time in NHL history (min. 80 games) and second among active players.

“His numbers are fantastic,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “That’s what we got him for. I think his game is built for the playoffs. He’s a big body, he hangs onto the puck, he’s hard to play against, he goes to the dirty areas. I think we’re going to need all of those things.”

Rantanen has been playing on a very successful offensive team in Colorado, and that has helped him build that resume. Former linemate Nathan MacKinnon ranks third all-time on the points per game list, so that helps to explain a few things. Rantanen has a bit of a different role with the Stars, as he’s playing about two fewer minutes a game and is moving around the lineup, but DeBoer said he expects him to find ways to score.

“He’s a team guy, he wants to win,” DeBoer said. “He doesn’t cheat the game, he works away from the puck. You can see why he’s won a Stanley Cup.”

Rantanen becomes just the second player on the Stars roster who has won a Cup (Tyler Seguin is the other, doing so at age 19), so his leadership will also be important.

“You see how hard he trains and obviously the talent that’s there,” Seguin said of Rantanen’s leadership. “It’s just about being a good pro, which Mikko is. Individually, you have to work on your craft, work on your body and your training and your nutrition, Mikko is at the head of the snake with that for sure.”

All eyes will be on Rantanen for a lot of reasons in the First Round, but maybe the most fun he believes is because now it’s time for the playoffs.

“It’s exciting times,” he said. “The regular season is finally over. It’s a long grind always. That’s what the regular season is for, to get ready for these games. It starts from zero now.”

Key Numbers 🔢

82.0 percent

Dallas ranked fourth in the regular season in penalty kill success rate at 82.0 percent. Colorado ranks eighth in power play success at 24.8 percent.

13.9

Dallas ranks 29th in blocked shots per game at 13.9. Colorado ranked 24th at 14.4.

250

Dallas ranks second in power play opportunities at 250. Colorado ranks eighth at 234.

He Said It 📢

“First, size and physicality. They both have underrated puck skills. That’s important. You’re playing a fast team so being able to move pucks past that pressure and move pucks under pressure is really important.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on what a pairing of Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic might provide in Game 1

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 1
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
April 28
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 6
May 1
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

