Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
7-3-3 (4-2-1 Home)
8-3-1 (4-2-1 Away)
Rank
17 Points (4th in Central)
17 Points (1st in Pacific)
Power Play
31.1% (14-for-45)
20.4% (10-for-49)
Penalty Kill
71.8% (28-for-39)
79.5% (31-for-39)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night for the first of three matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again Dec. 19 and Jan. 13 both in Anaheim.
  • Dallas is 84-40-15 all-time vs. Anaheim, including a 51-13-6 mark on home ice. The Stars' 84 wins all-time against the Ducks rank first among all NHL teams.
  • The Stars have won 11 of their last 15 games against the Ducks (11-4-0) dating back to Dec. 12, 2018. Dallas has also won nine of their last 10 games played vs. Anaheim at American Airlines Center (9-1-0).
  • Forward Tyler Seguin enters Thursday's contest riding a three-game point streak vs. Anaheim (0-3—3). He's collected 16 points (0-16—16) in 29 career games against the Ducks.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley registered a three-point outing in his last game played against the Ducks (1-2—3). He has six points (3-3—6) in seven career games played vs. Anaheim, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-27—39, 52 GP)
Mavrik Bourque (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (15-18—33, 30 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 41 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-16—16, 29 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen recorded his 300th NHL goal on Tuesday night against the Oilers. According to NHL Stats, Rantanen is now the fourth Finnish skater in NHL history, the second player drafted in 2015 and the 39th active NHL skater to score 300 career goals. He is also the third-fastest Finn to score 300 NHL goals, doing so in his 665th career game. Rantanen continues to lead Dallas in scoring this season with 17 points (7-10—17), registering points in all but two games. His 10 power-play points (3-7—10) are tied for first with Connor McDavid (1-9—10) among all active NHL skaters. Rantanen enters Thursday's contest having five points (3-2—5) in his last two games. In his career against Anaheim, Rantanen has registered 33 points (15-18—33) in 30 games played, averaging 1.10 points per game. He has five points (0-5—5) in his last three games played against the Ducks.

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson enters Thursday's contest riding a seven-game point streak, earning 12 points (3-9—12) during that span. According to NHL Stats, his seven-game point streak is the second longest streak behind Paul Kariua (8 GP) by an Anaheim skater age 20 or younger. Carlsson has totaled 18 points (5-13—18) through 12 games this season, which leads Ducks skaters. His 1.50 points per game rank tied for fifth among all active NHL skaters entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, Carlsson has tallied three points (3-0—3) in five games, including putting up two goals in his last outing against the Stars on March 18, 2025.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have allowed the first goal in eight of the past nine games.

They have been down 2-0 in six different games this season.

And yet, they are finding ways to rally back like they did on Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win against Edmonton. As a result, they are currently 7-3-3 on the season and riding a seven-game point streak.

So as fans, players and the coaching staff try to figure out why, coach Glen Gulutzan has a theory.

“I think there is still part of us that is tentative, and it’s working its way out of the system,” Gulutzan said. “I think we’ve got a great group of guys that want to do everything right, but what we’ve been talking about is we need to just play hockey. Within all of the structure, there has got to be hockey players, and I’m trying right now to free them up to play.”

Gulutzan said he has seen in the team that when it gets a little desperate and is down by two goals, the play improves. He credits that to simply trusting the style of play that these players have learned over the years.

“Half of the game is random, and in that random part of the game we need instinct and hockey guys,” he said. “I think it is going to get out of our system very soon, and when it does, I think the sky is the limit.”

Forward Seguin said he understands the theory.

“There are a lot of things, but we need to just find a way,” Seguin said. “It’s coming along.”

Part of the problem for the Stars is that Gulutzan has brought in a new way of playing, and there is some adjustment. Another part is the fact the team is missing several key bodies. Benn has been out since early in the preseason. Roope Hintz, Duchene, Radek Faksa and Nils Lundkvist have all missed recent games. That creates the need to adjust on the fly. Dallas has played with 11 forwards instead of 12 in multiple games, and that means a fair amount of line shuffling.

Gulutzan said he hopes that players are learning to survive in some tough situations.

“You can see the shackles are breaking off the group right now,” he said. “You need that structure to survive, but you need the instinct to thrive. We’re going to get that balance.”

One of the good things the team is taking advantage of is the fact the league is more uncertain. A few years back, a two-goal deficit would be an almost assured loss. This year, more teams are bouncing back.

“It’s so fast, the power plays have become so lethal, and the young players are so offensive, and there are so many of them. At any given moment, a spark can ignite,” Gulutzan said. “The parity in the league is so strong. You can’t dominate somebody for 60 minutes, so there is always going to be momentum going back and forth. You can get going one way, and it’s two goals, and you can get going the other way and it’s two goals.”

Key Numbers 🔢

0

That’s how many goals Seguin has scored against the Ducks. The Stars forward has 16 assists and 96 shots in 29 career games vs. Anaheim.

3.92

Anaheim ranks first in scoring in the NHL with 3.92 goals per game. Dallas ranks 13th in goals against at 2.92.

7

Dallas ranks 29th in first period scoring with 7 goals in 13 games.

He Said It 📢

“He’s a big man, but he’s so big for us in more ways than even on the ice. He’s a tremendous competitor, a great leader, he’s just so good for our locker room. It’s exciting to watch.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on Rantanen, who had two goals and an assist on Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

