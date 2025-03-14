Game Day Guide: Stars at Jets

When: Friday, March 14 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Northside Drafthouse
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
42-20-2 (18-13-1 Away)
45-17-4 (24-5-4 Home)
Rank
86 Points (2nd in Central)
94 Points (1st in Central)
Power Play
22.8% (44-for-193)
31.5% (57-for-181)
Penalty Kill
84.5% (142-for-168)
79.4% (135-for-170)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 51 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 47 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 45 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (10-18—28, 29 GP)
Stars forward Duchene enters Friday's contest riding a three-game point streak (0-4—4), also earning points (5-9—14) in eight of his last 10 games played. Duchene is tied for second in points (25-41—66) among Stars skaters this season and became the fourth player in Stars team history to record 40 assists in each of his first two seasons according to NHL Stats. When on the road, Duchene leads Dallas in scoring with 39 points (14-25—39). In his career against Winnipeg, he has recorded 36 points (17-19—36) in 45 games. His 36 points vs. Winnipeg rank third among active Stars skaters.
Jets forward Kyle Connor has earned 12 points (3-9—12) over his last 10 games played dating back to Feb. 22 at St. Louis. Connor leads Winnipeg in points (81) and assists (48), while sitting second in goals (33). His 81 points in 66 games played this season places him tied for fifth across the NHL entering play Thursday and puts him on pace for his first 100-point season. In his career against Dallas, Connor has registered 24 points (10-14—24) in 27 games.
The Stars get a great test this week.
Battling for positioning in the Central Division, Dallas will play its two fiercest rivals on the road. The Stars have a Friday night meeting with division-leading Winnipeg and then follow that with a Sunday matinee at third-place Colorado. The games are important for seeding purposes, but also because Dallas could see either or both teams in the playoffs.
“It’s a big week for us,” captain Benn said, adding that he likes the fact the three teams are playing well. “It’s great. It’s always good to have that. We’re chasing down Winnipeg and there’s no time to take a deep breath. Every game is so important, and that’s what you want going into the playoffs - games that matter. Every point down the stretch is so key for our group.”
The Jets have the second-best record in the NHL at 45-17-4, good for 94 points. Dallas has the third best record at 42-20-2, good for 86 points. Yes, the Stars are eight points back, but they have played two fewer games. That means a regulation win on Friday would put them six points back with two games in hand.
That’s a manageable margin.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that getting ahead of Winnipeg would be great, because it would likely mean a better path in the playoffs. The Central Division champ will get a wildcard team in the first round, while the second-place team will likely play Colorado. The Avalanche are 39-24-3, good for eighth place in the league at 81 points.
“We know where we are in the standings,” DeBoer said. “Absolutely, we want the easiest path we can in the playoffs, but I think last year showed us something. We raced to finish first in the conference and then we ended up drawing Vegas, Colorado, Edmonton. More important, our game has to be in a good place and we have to be healthy.”
Dallas finished 52-21-9, best in the West last year with 113 points, but still had to face the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the First Round. That’s just the way the NHL playoff system is. Still, the team believes it has learned a few things along the way. Dallas has played three playoff rounds in each of the past two seasons, and that has meant great experience for Jake Oettinger, Wyatt Johnston, Harley and other young players. This year, Johnston and Harley have taken further steps while filling in for injured player Miro Heiskanen and Seguin. Both Heiskanen and Seguin are expected to be back for the postseason, but that makes these coming weeks even more important.
The team wants to win games, but also wants to find its stride. After adding Rantanen at the trade deadline, there is some gelling that needs to occur, and that’s also a reason these games are so big.
“It’s really awesome playing against the best,” Johnston said of the big showdowns. “The deadline is done and this is the group we’re going into the playoffs with. You have to try to finish strong. We have some really important games and it will be nice to test ourselves.”
For a team that has led the NHL in wins (20) and goals (104) since Jan. 1, it’s just a matter of keeping the momentum.
“I think everyone is ready,” DeBoer said. “You can see the finish line. We’re comfortable that we’re going to be one of those teams with one of those playoff spots. Now it’s, ‘Let’s get there healthy, let’s get there with our game in a good place.’”
31.5 percent
Winnipeg leads the NHL in power play success at 31.5 percent. Dallas leads the NHL in penalty kill success at 84.5 percent.
Plus-77
Winnipeg leads the NHL in goal differential at plus-77. Dallas ranks third at plus-55.
38
Since Jan. 1, the Stars have three of the top nine scorers in the league. Robertson ranks fourth with 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists), Johnston ranks seventh with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and Duchene ranks ninth with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists).
“What perspective can I give you on that? It’s not Luka Dončić, but it’s close. Guys like that in the prime of their career don’t get moved very often. Those guys don’t become available very often, and when they do you have to act.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on acquiring Rantanen, who becomes the team’s leading scorer and highest paid player
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Colorado Avalanche
March 16
2:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
March 18
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center