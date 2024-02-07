Game Day Guide: Stars at Maple Leafs

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 51: Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record
31-13-6 (15-5-4 Away)
25-15-8 (11-10-2 Home)
Rank
68 Points (1st Central)
58 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.5% (32-for-142)
25.0% (35-for-140)
Penalty Kill
82.7% (129-for-156)
77.8% (105-for-135)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars look to snap a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) against the Maple Leafs.
  • The teams opened the season series on Oct. 26 in Dallas, where the Stars were defeated by the Maple Leafs, 4-1. The Stars went 0-for-2 (0.0%) on the power play and 3-for-4 (75.0%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Mason Marchment scored the lone Stars goal (1-0—1) in their first game against the Maple Leafs this season. Marchment made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on Jan. 2, 2020 and recorded one assist (0-1--1) in four games with Toronto. The Uxbridge, Ontario native has since appeared in six games against his former club, recording four points (1-3--4).
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has tallied nine points (4-5—9) in his last seven games in Toronto. He has earned 16 points (9-7—16) in 17 career road games against them, contributing to a total 35 points (17-18—35) in 35 career games.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has earned seven points (2-5—7) in his last eight games against Toronto, contributing to a total of 16 points (5-11—16) in 22 career games against them.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks.

Tyler Seguin (17-18--35, 35 GP)

Joe Pavelski (13-10--23, 22 GP)

Matt Duchene (5-11--16, 22 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (2-0–2) in overtime on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. After scoring the overtime winner (1-1--2) Thursday night vs. Anaheim, he is the second player in franchise history to record overtime goals in consecutive games (other: Jamie Benn, April 24-26, 2021). Harley has also recorded two points in each of his last three games (3-3--6). He leads Stars defenseman and shares second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season, contributing to a total of 29 points (12-17–29) in 46 games.

