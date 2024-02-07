Game Day Guide: Stars at Maple Leafs

Game 51: Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs
When: Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Wednesday, February 7 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record
31-13-6 (15-5-4 Away)
25-15-8 (11-10-2 Home)
Rank
68 Points (1st Central)
58 Points (4th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.5% (32-for-142)
25.0% (35-for-140)
Penalty Kill
82.7% (129-for-156)
77.8% (105-for-135)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks.
Tyler Seguin (17-18--35, 35 GP)
Joe Pavelski (13-10--23, 22 GP)
Matt Duchene (5-11--16, 22 GP)
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the game-winning goal (2-0–2) in overtime on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Capitals. After scoring the overtime winner (1-1--2) Thursday night vs. Anaheim, he is the second player in franchise history to record overtime goals in consecutive games (other: Jamie Benn, April 24-26, 2021). Harley has also recorded two points in each of his last three games (3-3--6). He leads Stars defenseman and shares second among all NHL defensemen with 12 goals this season, contributing to a total of 29 points (12-17–29) in 46 games.