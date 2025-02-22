Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against New Jersey

2425 GDG 2.22 @ NJD
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Saturday, February 22 at 5:00 PM CT

Where: Prudential Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: At Fault

Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
35-18-2 (15-11-1 Away)
31-20-6 (15-9-4 Home)
Rank
72 Points (2nd in Central)
68 Points (3rd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
19.6% (32-for-163)
27.5% (44-for-160)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (125-for-147)
84.2% (133-for-158)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils Saturday night for the first time this season. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 35-18-2 while the Devils are 31-20-6. The two teams face off once more this season on March 4 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 61-44-13 all-time vs. New Jersey, including a 26-28-4 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 games against the Devils (6-3-1). Dallas has also earned wins in their last four games at Prudential Center dating back to Feb. 1, 2020.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has earned seven points (3-4—7) over his last six games against New Jersey. Duchene ranks first among active Stars in goals (9), assists (15) and points (9-15—24) in 24 career contests vs. New Jersey. Duchene also paces the club in game-winning tallies (3) against the Devils.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game point streak vs. New Jersey. Johnston has earned four points (2-2—4) in four career games against the Devils.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (0-3—3, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (9-15—24, 24 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (2-2—4, 3 GP)

Mikael Granlund (9-9—18, 22 GP)

Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (8-9—17, 30 GP)

Cody Cedi (3-10—13, 34 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Granlund has 13 points (4-9—13) in his last 13 games played, including tallying four assists in his first four games as a member of the Stars. Granlund returns from the Four Nations break where he led Finland skaters in points (3-1—4) which also was tied for fourth among all skaters in the tournament. Granlund scored two goals in 23 seconds on Feb. 17 vs. Canada, which was the second fastest a player has scored two goals at any time (Canada Cup or World Cup of Hockey game) according to NHL Stats.

Devils forward Jesper Bratt rides an eight-game point streak (2-10—12) entering play Saturday, which is the second longest active point streak in the NHL. Bratt leads New Jersey in assists (47), also ranking sixth across the league entering play Saturday. Bratt is also second on the Devils in points (64). He is on pace to set new career highs in assists (68) and points (92). Bratt finished the Four Nations tournament with two points (1-1—2) in three games for Sweden.

First Shift 🏒

In a season that has featured a week-long trip to Finland, an excessive amount of injuries, and some of the Stars’ most inconsistent days, the return from the 4 Nations Face-Off is just one more Lego piece on the stairs for the lads in Victory Green.

Dallas will return from a two-week break this weekend and jump right into back-to-back games, playing at the Devils on Saturday and the Islanders on Sunday. With five players participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as coaches Pete DeBoer and Misha Donskov, the Stars will be juggling things a bit. They have been holding practice in Frisco for four days to get ready, but have not had a full workout with all involved in the tournament. There also won’t be a morning skate before a 6 p.m. local time start (5 p.m. Central).

But assistant coaches Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine ran the team through a lot of drills, and also welcomed back defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who missed the final two games before break. So with recent trade pieces Ceci and Granlund looking good in the lineup and both Lyubushkin and Mason Marchment back from injuries, Dallas is actually looking pretty healthy. Yes, Miro Heiskanen (knee surgery) and Seguin (hip surgery) are still out, but this team has been resilient all year.

“I don’t think anyone is used to this long of a break, but I think what we did this week should help,” Nasreddine said. “We have a veteran group. We have good vets and they put in the work this week. We had a plan for this week. We should be ready to go for the back-to-back.”

The Stars also entered the break on a bit of a run. They are 15-5-2 since Christmas, which is the fourth-best mark in the NHL over the span. They rank second in scoring in that span at 3.45 goals per game and third in GAA at 2.41. A big part of that scoring has been the resurgence of Jason Robertson and Johnston, who each got off to slow starts this season because of injuries.

In the past 21 games, Robertson has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 games. That ranks fourth in the league in that span. Johnston, meanwhile has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in the past 23 games, which ranks sixth in the league.

“I think everybody is on board,” said Marchment, who missed a month after facial surgery. “We’ve got new guys coming in and learning the system, and it feels like everyone is on the same page. That’s a huge part of going into the playoffs, and I think we’re just about there.”

That said, it is a new challenge, and the Stars will have to get back into their detailed game.

“You want to keep the foot on the pedal,” said forward Colin Blackwell. “All these points are going to matter at the end of the year, so we need to pick it back up. You see how tight the standings are. The games are going to be pretty tight. It might be sloppy or chaotic, but that’s why we’re working on the details right now. When we play like that, we’ve been pretty successful.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.47

New Jersey ranks second in the NHL in GAA at 2.47. Dallas ranks fourth at 2.51.

85.0 percent

Dallas ranks first on the penalty kill at 85.0 percent. New Jersey ranks fourth on the power play at 27.5 percent.

24

Stars forward Duchene has 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 24 career games against the Devils.

He Said It 📢

“He can do a little bit of everything and that’s what makes him so valuable. He’s zero maintenance off the ice, he’s a great pro, a great teammate. As coaches, it’s great having him, because you can play him on a fourth line, you can play him in your top six, he has played some power play this year and we know he’s an elite penalty killer.”

-Stars assistant coach Steve Spott on forward Sam Steel, who signed a two-year contract extension last week

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Islanders
February 23
6:30 PM CT
UBS Arena
Columbus Blue Jackets
February 25
6:00 PM CT
Nationwide Arena
February 28
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

Related Content

2/20/25 Practice: Alain Nasreddine

2/19/25 Practice: Matt Duchene

2/20/25 Practice: Colin Blackwell

2/20/25 Practice: Mason Marchment

News Feed

A smashing success: Stars shine bright in 4 Nations as hockey takes center stage

Aiming to take the next step: Cody Ceci excited to join Stars in Cup pursuit

Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 28

Instant impact: Mikael Granlund finding consistent success on ice amid crazy past few weeks

A secret weapon: Inside Misha Donskov’s important role with Stars, Team Canada

Finn fitting in: How Granlund’s versatility, connections aid Stars’ Stanley Cup push

Dallas Stars sign Sam Steel to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension

Stars players, coaches and management “fired up” for 4 Nations Face-Off

2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship holds happy memories, exciting potential for Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars rout Sharks to close trip, enter 4 Nations break on dominant note

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up important point in crazy shootout loss to Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Heika’s Take: Stars open road trip on flat note, lose 2-1 to Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Embracing the unexpected a key theme in this crazy, fun 2024-25 Stars season

Heika’s Take: Revamped lineup shines as Stars push win streak to five straight games

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets