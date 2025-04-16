Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

When: Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Rusty Nickel
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
50-25-6 (22-15-3 Away)
29-44-8 (19-18-3 Home)
Rank
106 Points (2nd in Central)
66 Points (7th in Central)
Power Play
22.5% (55-for-244)
21.9% (49-for-224)
Penalty Kill
82.1% (184-for-224)
81.0% (192-for-237)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
2-8-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikael Granlund (5-3—8, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-27—43, 67 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (1-5—6, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-25—39, 41 GP)
Lian Bichsel (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-22—33, 28 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-16—28, 45 GP)
Stars forward Rantanen has tallied 14 points (3-11—14) in his last 12 games, including putting up eight points (2-6—8) in his last six road games. Since joining the team on March 7, Rantanen has earned 18 points (5-13—18) in 19 games played, which is tied for the team lead during that span (also: Duchene). Rantanen also enters Wednesday's contest riding a three-game point streak vs. Nashville, earning six points (1-5—6) during those games. In all, Rantanen has registered 33 points (11-22—33) in 28 career games against the Predators, averaging more than a point per game against them (1.18).
Predators forward Steven Stamkos has seven points (4-3—7) in his last six games played, including a four-point performance (2-2—4) on April 8 against the New York Islanders. Stamkos sits second in goals (27) and third in points (52) while ranking fifth in assists (25) among Nashville skaters this season. In his career against Dallas, Stamkos has recorded 35 points (21-14—35) in 29 games, averaging better than a point per game against the Stars (1.21) which is the eighth-highest mark among active NHL skaters who have played Dallas at least 10 times.
It was like training camp in April for the Stars on Tuesday.
Well, to be honest, it’s probably been like that for a week or so.
In their most important practice day in the past couple of months, the Stars broke down into two groups and worked on extensive drills that resembled training camp. There was focus on defensive position and “compete,” and on making smart simple plays. That’s needed, because the team has struggled in those areas while battling through an 0-4-2 slump, their worst of the season.
“We haven’t had much opportunity to practice, with our schedule from the trade deadline on,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “It was an opportunity to kind of reset some things and have a good practice. I think we got some things accomplished.”
The Stars will now hopefully use those lessons in the final regular-season game against Nashville on Wednesday. Mason Marchment has missed the past two games with the flu, while defensemen Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell were allowed to rest as healthy scratches. The Stars lost games to Utah and Detroit as a result. Dallas has allowed 29 goals in its past six games and has looked disorganized in its defensive coverage. The players say revisiting their basics can be helpful.
“It’s good to have a day like today to refresh and get back to the basics,” said center Sam Steel. “We just kind of dialed in some things that will be big in the playoffs. It was a lot of D zone stuff and just simple habits that when we do them well, we win games.”
Since DeBoer and the current coaching staff came on board in 2022, Dallas is fifth in GAA at 2.71. That’s one of the reasons it has been able to get to the conference final in each of the past two seasons. DeBoer said that’s something the team is trying to find again.
“All of the things that are important to playoff hockey, you’ve got to defend well in order to win. It starts there,” DeBoer said.
So, then, what has the team accomplished so far?
“One, it was important to give some guys some rest particularly Esa and Harley,” DeBoer said. “Colorado has that luxury with their schedule. We didn’t, so we created that luxury. It might have cost us a couple of game to do it, but we felt it was we needed that in order to level the playing field.”
The Stars will play Colorado in the First Round and the Avalanche ended their season on Sunday. So, they will be able to run several practices before the two teams meet in Game 1, likely on Saturday in Dallas. So, yes, Dallas wants to play well Wednesday against Nashville, but the real key is getting everything in order for Game 1.
“Yes, we’re focusing on the game tomorrow, but we know in a few days the things we play for all year starts,” Steel said. “For now, we have to focus on the game tomorrow but also be focused on the game that’s upcoming.”
82.5 percent
Heading into the final game of the season, the Stars rank fifth in penalty kill at 82.5 percent. The team has allowed five power play goals against in two games without Lindell.
45
The Stars rank third in scoring first in games with 45 in 81 games. Dallas is 31-10-4 in those game, which ranks 13th best.
6
Dallas has six 20-goal scorers this season, led by Jason Robertson, who has 35 goals.
“He’s turned into a real leader in our group in my time here. He carries a lot of weight when he speaks. It’s important to have him around. When he went out long-term, I talked to him and told him I would like to have him around as much as possible.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Seguin, who has missed most of the season following hip surgery but could return to play Wednesday
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.