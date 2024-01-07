Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1704668673784
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 39: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

When: Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
22-11-5 (10-4-3 Away)
17-17-4 (10-7-2 Home)
Rank
49 Points (3rd Central)
38 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
22.9% (25-for-109)
19.1% (24-for-126)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (102-for-120)
72.7% (96-for-132)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face off against the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Monday for the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The final game of the season series will be played in Dallas on Wednesday. Entering Monday's match up, the Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in each of their last eight (5-0-3) games against Minnesota.
  • The teams opened the season series on Nov. 12, when the Stars defeated the Wild, 8-3. Dallas tied the team record (1993-present) for power-play goals in a game by going 5-for-8 (62.5%) on the power play. They went 4-for-5 (80.0%) on the penalty kill and added two short-handed goals. Forwards Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3) and Jason Robertson (2-1--3) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (0-3--3) each posted three points.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has earned 10 points (6-4–10) in his last nine games against the Wild, including points (4-3--7) in five consecutive road games.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has tallied 13 points (4-9--13) in his last seven games with Minnesota, including five consecutive multi-point performances from Oct. 24, 2021 - Nov. 5, 2022.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has posted 13 points (--13) in his last eight games against Minnesota. Over that span, he has had four multi-point performances, including a hat trick (3-1–4) on Dec. 4, 2022. He has tallied 16 points (7-9–16) in 17 career games against the Wild.


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (3-4--7, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (20-27--47, 53 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-2--5, 4 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (18-29--47, 42 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-4--4, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (22-23--45, 54 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson recorded two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. With his 117th career goal, Robertson surpassed Jamie Benn (116) for eighth-most goals before age 25 in franchise history. The 24-year-old has earned 12 points (4-8--12) in his last nine games and leads the Stars with 26 assists and 39 points (13-26–39) in 38 games this season.

