Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Game 39: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
When: Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
22-11-5 (10-4-3 Away)
17-17-4 (10-7-2 Home)
Rank
49 Points (3rd Central)
38 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
22.9% (25-for-109)
19.1% (24-for-126)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (102-for-120)
72.7% (96-for-132)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-5-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (3-4--7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-27--47, 53 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-2--5, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (18-29--47, 42 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-4--4, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (22-23--45, 54 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson recorded two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. With his 117th career goal, Robertson surpassed Jamie Benn (116) for eighth-most goals before age 25 in franchise history. The 24-year-old has earned 12 points (4-8--12) in his last nine games and leads the Stars with 26 assists and 39 points (13-26–39) in 38 games this season.