Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson recorded two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. With his 117th career goal, Robertson surpassed Jamie Benn (116) for eighth-most goals before age 25 in franchise history. The 24-year-old has earned 12 points (4-8--12) in his last nine games and leads the Stars with 26 assists and 39 points (13-26–39) in 38 games this season.