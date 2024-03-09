Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Game 66: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
When: Saturday, March 9 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: Crypto.com Arena
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
The following statistics do not reflect tonight's game against Anaheim.
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
38-17-9 (19-9-5 Away)
32-19-11 (13-10-7 Home)
Rank
85 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.1% (42-for-182)
22.6% (43-for-190)
Penalty Kill
81.4% (158-for-194)
86.2% (168-for-195)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (4-5—9, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (25-29—54, 73 GP)
Joe Pavelski (2-3—5, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-21—37, 47 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-5—8, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (2-32—34, 64 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Esa Lindell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston logged five points (3-2--5) Monday night in San Jose, including his first career hat trick. At 20 years and 296 days, Johnston became the youngest player in franchise history to record five points in a game, besting the previous mark set by Dino Ciccarelli (21 years, 276 days on Nov. 11, 1981), as well as the fifth player in franchise history to record a hat trick at 20 years old or younger. His first goal of the night also marked his 20th of the season, making him the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before age 21, joining Brian Bellows (3) and Mike Modano (2). The Toronto, Ontario native ranks third on the club with 22 goals and ranks fifth with 48 points (22-26--48) through 64 games this season. He surpassed his career high in points (41) on Feb. 29 vs. Winnipeg and sits two shy of matching his career high in goals (24).