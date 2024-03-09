Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 66: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings

When: Saturday, March 9 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
38-17-9 (19-9-5 Away)
32-19-11 (13-10-7 Home)
Rank
85 Points (1st Central)
75 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.1% (42-for-182)
22.6% (43-for-190)
Penalty Kill
81.4% (158-for-194)
86.2% (168-for-195)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night at com Arena for the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The teams will close out the season series next week in Dallas on March 16.
  • The Stars have won each of their last two (2-0-0) games against the Kings, outscoring the Kings 9-1 in those games. Dallas has earned a record of 10-3-0 in its last 13 games against Los Angeles with a 5-2-0 record in Los Angeles over that span.
  • The teams opened the season series on Jan. 16 in Dallas, where the Stars defeated the Kings, 5-1. The Stars went 0-for-1 (0.0%) on the power play and 3-for-4 (75.0%) on the penalty kill. Five different Stars skaters recorded a goal, and 10 different players recorded at least a point. Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced.
  • A native of Arcadia, California, forward Jason Robertson has tallied points in all but one of his six career appearances against the Kings. He has earned a total of nine points (4-5—9) in six games, including three points (2-1—3) in three games in Los Angeles.
  • Goaltender Scott Wedgewood has earned a win in each of his two appearances (2-0-0) against Los Angeles as a member of the Dallas Stars, including a 34-save shutout in his most recent game against them on Jan. 19, 2023. He has played five games against the Kings in his career, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (4-5—9, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (25-29—54, 73 GP)

Joe Pavelski (2-3—5, 5 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-21—37, 47 GP)

Roope Hintz (3-5—8, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (2-32—34, 64 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (2-2—4, 3 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Esa Lindell (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston logged five points (3-2--5) Monday night in San Jose, including his first career hat trick. At 20 years and 296 days, Johnston became the youngest player in franchise history to record five points in a game, besting the previous mark set by Dino Ciccarelli (21 years, 276 days on Nov. 11, 1981), as well as the fifth player in franchise history to record a hat trick at 20 years old or younger. His first goal of the night also marked his 20th of the season, making him the third player in franchise history to record multiple 20-goal seasons before age 21, joining  Brian Bellows (3) and Mike Modano (2). The Toronto, Ontario native ranks third on the club with 22 goals and ranks fifth with 48 points (22-26--48) through 64 games this season. He surpassed his career high in points (41) on Feb. 29 vs. Winnipeg and sits two shy of matching his career high in goals (24).

