Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Los Angeles

2425 GDG @ LAK 2.7.25
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Friday, February 7 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
34-18-1 (14-11-0 Away)
28-17-6 (16-3-1 Home)
Rank
69 Points (2nd in Central)
62 Points (3rd in Pacific)
Power Play
19.4% (31-for-160)
15.1% (18-for-119)
Penalty Kill
84.7% (122-for-144)
82.7% (124-for-150)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings Friday night for the second time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 34-18-1 while the Kings are 28-17-6. The teams face each other once more this season on Feb. 28 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 124-81-43 all-time vs. Los Angeles, including a 51-46-27 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have won 11 of their last 15 contests against the Kings (11-4-0). Dallas has also recorded wins in seven of their previous 10 games at Crypto.com Arena (7-3-0).
  • Captain Jamie Benn enters Friday's contest riding a two-game point streak (1-1—2) vs. Los Angeles. In all, Benn has registered 39 points (17-22—39) in 50 career games against the Kings, topping all active Stars skaters.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Friday's game riding a five-game point streak against Los Angeles, totaling six points (4-2—6) in those games. It is his longest active point streak against a single opponent in his career. Johnston has scored in each of the last four games he has played against the Kings.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (5-8—13, 8 GP)

Jamie Benn (17-22—39, 50 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (4-2—6, 5 GP)

Tyler Seguin (12-14—26, 29 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (10-16—26, 35 GP)

Logan Stankoven (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Mikael Granlund (7-13—20, 32 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has averaged a 25:14 time on ice over his last five games played, dating back to Jan. 25 at St. Louis. Over that span, Harley has earned three points (0-3—3) and holds a plus/minus of +5. Entering play Thursday, he is seventh in plus/minus across the NHL (+26) which also leads Dallas skaters this season. In his career against Los Angeles, Harley has registered three points (1-2—3) in five games, including one multi-point contest.

Kings forward Kevin Fiala enters Friday's matchup with 11 points (6-5—11) over his last 10 games, including four multi-point contests. Fiala earned back-to-back multi-goal games Feb. 1 at Carolina and Feb. 5 vs. Montréal, bringing his goal total to 20 this season, ranking second among Los Angeles skaters. In his career against Dallas, Fiala has totaled 20 points (10-10—20) in 28 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Pete DeBoer often talks about the fuel level in his team’s “tank,” as a reference to how it is handing a challenging schedule.

In recent weeks the team was able to manage some pretty tough road trips and still come up with some big wins. On Tuesday, however, the Stars looked flat in a 2-1 loss at Anaheim and there were some real reasons why the energy level might have been low.

One, the Stars are starting to feel the absence of leading minute man Miro Heiskanen, who is out “month-to-month” following knee surgery. Two, Dallas traded for two players from the San Jose Sharks, who had to fly to Dallas, play a game Saturday, practice Monday, and then fly out to Anaheim. And three, a two-week break is coming for most players as the league pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“The focus for me is we have two games left before a big break and two important games and four important points, and we’ve always been a good response team,” DeBoer said of back-to-back games against Los Angeles and San Jose. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Dallas has not lost three games in a row (in regulation) during DeBoer’s three seasons, so bouncing back has been a great trait in the team. They react well to losses and they seem to fix problems quickly. Dallas was on a five-game winning streak before the Anaheim loss and the big reason for Tuesday’s defeat was the fact they just couldn’t convert their scoring chances.

That was a familiar problem earlier in the season, but key players worked hard and came up with solutions.

“I think the power play is a big thing and the big guys have heated up,” DeBoer said. “They were cold to start the season and all of them have consistently brought offense to the table over the last month and a half. It’s like any team in the league, if your big guys don’t score, you’re going to have trouble winning.”

Dallas was struck by injuries to Seguin and Mason Marchment, while also having already faced Robertson and Johnston battling through injuries that slowed their off-season and training camp preparations. However, in the past 21 games the Stars are 15-5-1 while averaging 3.19 goals per game and 25.0 percent on the power play.

The two key players are Robertson, who sits third in the NHL in scoring during that span with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) and Johnston, who is fifth at 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists). Duchene (19 points) and Evgeni Dadonov (17 points) have also been key contributors.

That’s important because the Stars are a team who rely heavily on depth. DeBoer likes spreading the minutes evenly, which has not only been key to having energy throughout a game, but also during times like this when the tank can get empty.

“I think we’ve done a good job on nights we’ve been off a little bit,” DeBoer said. “We’re still finding points, we give ourselves a chance to win every night with our structure, and we’ve done a lot of winning lately.”

Now, the hope is the break will allow some of the injured players to get a little bit better, and allow the big minute guys to get some more fuel.

The Stars used Wednesday for a team golf outing, and that was refreshing. Thursday was dedicated to a hard practice, and now they have a back-to-back to finish the week in California.

“I think it was important before we went into the break that we spend some time together with each other,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s been good. I think it would be better if we win a couple of games to end it.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.47

Dallas ranks third in the NHL in goals against average at 2.47. Los Angeles ranks fifth at 2.53. The Stars rank second in penalty kill success rate at 84.5 percent. The Kings rank fifth at 82.7 percent

13

Robertson, who grew up in Southern California, has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 9 career games against the Kings.

31

Los Angeles has allowed the fewest first period goals at 31 this season.

He Said It 📢

“He has started to skate, so that’s the next step in the rehab program. He’s got a long road ahead of him still.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Seguin, who is recovering from hip surgery and is hopeful he can be ready to return for the playoffs. Seguin is on the California trip with the Stars.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
San Jose Sharks
February 8
9:00 PM CT
SAP Center
New Jersey Devils
February 22
5:00 PM CT
Prudential Center
New York Islanders
February 23
6:30 PM CT
UBS Arena

