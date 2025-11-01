Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers

View the latest information on the matchup against Florida, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Away2568
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: PGA Frisco

Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
6-3-2 (3-1-1 Away)
5-5-1 (4-1-1 Home)
Rank
14 Points (4th in Central)
11 Points (6th in Atlantic)
Power Play
29.0% (11-for-38)
20.5% (9-for-44)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (25-for-35)
79.0% (30-for-38)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers Saturday night for the first of two games this season. The two teams will face each other again on Dec. 13 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 23-21-10 all-time vs. Florida, including a 13-11-4 mark on the road.
  • The Stars hold a 3.00 goals for per game played against the Panthers, ranking seventh in the league.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has five points (2-3—5) in his last two games vs. Florida, putting up a four-point (1-3—4) outing on Nov. 23, 2024. In all, Rantanen has 20 points (7-13—20) in 14 career games against the Panthers. His 1.43 points per game against them ranks third among all active NHL skaters who have played Florida at least five times in their career.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has 33 points (11-22—33) in 30 career games against the Panthers, which includes recording 10 multi-point efforts against Florida over the course of his career. Seguin holds a plus-minus rating of +17 against the Panthers, also averaging 1.10 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-3—5, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-17—34, 32 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-22—33, 30 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 32 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (7-13—20, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Adam Erne scored his first goal of the year on Thursday against the Lightning, making him the 16th Stars skater to score a goal for Dallas this season. Erne has totaled 32 hits in eight games played this season. Entering play Friday, his 23.43 hits per 60 were the fourth-best mark in the NHL among players to appear in at least three games this season. His 32 hits this season also rank second on the team behind Lian Bichsel (36). In his career against Florida, Erne has registered two points (2-0—2) in 22 games played.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game point streak, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span. Marchand leads Florida skaters in scoring with 11 points (5-6—11) in 10 games played this season, averaging 1.10 points per game. Among skaters drafted in 2006, Marchand ranks first in goals (429), fourth in both assists (562) and points (429-562—991) and sixth in total games played (1,110). In his career against Dallas, Marchand has recorded 23 points (12-11—23) in 22 games, averaging 1.05 points per game.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Saturday, and that’s a big deal in the NHL.

The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Cups, but are missing leaders Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and are off to a 5-5-1 start. It still will be a challenge for the Stars.

“They’re a good team,” said Stars defenseman Thomas Harley. “Obviously missing Barkov and Tkachuk, they’re a little different, but we’re missing Roope Hintz\] and [Matt [Duchene], so it evens out. They’re still a very good team and we’re going to have our hands full with them.”

Duchene skated Friday in practice but didn’t participate in line rushes. Hintz is in Texas recovering. Oskar Bäck did skate in line rushes, so he could return and the Stars could go back to a lineup with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. They will decide that on Saturday.

The real push right now is to get the scoring up. They have two goals in the past two games and 12 in the past seven, so getting some goals has been a big topic of conversation.

“I think we can be a lot better in every aspect of our game,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said, pointing to the fact goalie Jake Oettinger has been having to work hard every game. “We’re defending a lot right now and Jakey has to make a lot of big saves. We’d like to help him a little more and play more in the offensive zone.”

Asked what they could do to increase the scoring, Heiskanen said: “It feels like we’re thinking too much. Maybe play more with your instincts and work a little harder.”

The Stars had a 5-on-3 against Tampa Bay on Thursday with the score tied 1-1 in the third period and couldn’t score. That was an example of how just one key goal could make a big difference.

“It’s still hockey,” Harley said. “You’ve just got to make reads and trust your instincts. It’s not that complicated. Sometimes we make it look complicated, but it’s not.”

Key Numbers 🔢

12

Rantanen has taken 12 penalties and drawn 8. Both lead the Stars this season.

73 percent

Wyatt Johnston won 73 percent of his faceoffs against Tampa Bay (8-of-11). He leads the Stars in faceoffs taken at 147.

28.7

Florida leads the NHL in hits per game over the past three seasons at 28.1. Dallas ranks last at 14.7. The Stars are up to seventh this season at 23.1.

He Said It 📢

“Triple meat is the one I go for, rising crust . . . I have one after basically every home game because it’s carbs and protein, and we grew up eating it.”

-Stars defenseman Harley on why he eats DiGorno pizza after games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Edmonton Oilers
November 4
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Anaheim Ducks
November 6
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Nashville Predators
November 8
2:30 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena

Related Content

Heika’s Take: Shorthanded Stars grab valuable point in overtime loss to Lightning

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin becomes 410th player to reach 1,000 games

Pen to paper: Harley’s “well-deserved” extension further secures Stars’ blue line for future

DAL@TBL Postgame: Adam Erne

DAL@TBL Postgame: Tyler Seguin

DAL@TBL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

DAL at TBL | Recap

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Shorthanded Stars grab valuable point in overtime loss to Lightning

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin becomes 410th player to reach 1,000 games

Dallas Stars acquire Samu Tuomaala from Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Christian Kyrou

Ten in: Stars have lots to like and plenty of room to grow through first 10 games

Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning

Pen to paper: Harley’s “well-deserved” extension further secures Stars’ blue line for future

Heika’s Take: Stars find a way once again, shut out Capitals for third straight win

Dallas Stars sign defenseman Thomas Harley to eight-year, $84.696 million contract extension 

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Dallas Stars officially open Galaxy Grove playground at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Heika’s Take: Stars rally from slow start in second straight night, defeat Predators on road

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Heika’s Take: Stars overcome slow start, rally to defeat red-hot Hurricanes

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

Stars still confident in potential of shuffled lineup despite winless streak

Heika’s Take: Slump continues as Stars fall short in overtime against Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Heika’s Take: Special teams play key role in Stars’ lopsided loss to Blue Jackets