Game Day Guide: Stars at Panthers

When: Saturday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PGA Frisco
View the latest information on the matchup against Florida, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Saturday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Amerant Bank Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PGA Frisco
Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
6-3-2 (3-1-1 Away)
5-5-1 (4-1-1 Home)
Rank
14 Points (4th in Central)
11 Points (6th in Atlantic)
Power Play
29.0% (11-for-38)
20.5% (9-for-44)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (25-for-35)
79.0% (30-for-38)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-3—5, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-17—34, 32 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-22—33, 30 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 32 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (7-13—20, 14 GP)
Stars forward Adam Erne scored his first goal of the year on Thursday against the Lightning, making him the 16th Stars skater to score a goal for Dallas this season. Erne has totaled 32 hits in eight games played this season. Entering play Friday, his 23.43 hits per 60 were the fourth-best mark in the NHL among players to appear in at least three games this season. His 32 hits this season also rank second on the team behind Lian Bichsel (36). In his career against Florida, Erne has registered two points (2-0—2) in 22 games played.
Panthers forward Brad Marchand enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game point streak, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span. Marchand leads Florida skaters in scoring with 11 points (5-6—11) in 10 games played this season, averaging 1.10 points per game. Among skaters drafted in 2006, Marchand ranks first in goals (429), fourth in both assists (562) and points (429-562—991) and sixth in total games played (1,110). In his career against Dallas, Marchand has recorded 23 points (12-11—23) in 22 games, averaging 1.05 points per game.
The Stars will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Saturday, and that’s a big deal in the NHL.
The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Cups, but are missing leaders Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and are off to a 5-5-1 start. It still will be a challenge for the Stars.
“They’re a good team,” said Stars defenseman Thomas Harley. “Obviously missing Barkov and Tkachuk, they’re a little different, but we’re missing Roope Hintz\] and [Matt [Duchene], so it evens out. They’re still a very good team and we’re going to have our hands full with them.”
Duchene skated Friday in practice but didn’t participate in line rushes. Hintz is in Texas recovering. Oskar Bäck did skate in line rushes, so he could return and the Stars could go back to a lineup with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. They will decide that on Saturday.
The real push right now is to get the scoring up. They have two goals in the past two games and 12 in the past seven, so getting some goals has been a big topic of conversation.
“I think we can be a lot better in every aspect of our game,” defenseman Miro Heiskanen said, pointing to the fact goalie Jake Oettinger has been having to work hard every game. “We’re defending a lot right now and Jakey has to make a lot of big saves. We’d like to help him a little more and play more in the offensive zone.”
Asked what they could do to increase the scoring, Heiskanen said: “It feels like we’re thinking too much. Maybe play more with your instincts and work a little harder.”
The Stars had a 5-on-3 against Tampa Bay on Thursday with the score tied 1-1 in the third period and couldn’t score. That was an example of how just one key goal could make a big difference.
“It’s still hockey,” Harley said. “You’ve just got to make reads and trust your instincts. It’s not that complicated. Sometimes we make it look complicated, but it’s not.”
12
Rantanen has taken 12 penalties and drawn 8. Both lead the Stars this season.
73 percent
Wyatt Johnston won 73 percent of his faceoffs against Tampa Bay (8-of-11). He leads the Stars in faceoffs taken at 147.
28.7
Florida leads the NHL in hits per game over the past three seasons at 28.1. Dallas ranks last at 14.7. The Stars are up to seventh this season at 23.1.
“Triple meat is the one I go for, rising crust . . . I have one after basically every home game because it’s carbs and protein, and we grew up eating it.”
-Stars defenseman Harley on why he eats DiGorno pizza after games
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.