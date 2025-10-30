FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin became the 410th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 regular-season games played mark with tonight's appearance against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin becomes 410th player to reach 1,000 games
The 33-year-old, who will be recognized by the Stars in a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Florida, is the third player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach the milestone
He is the 270th forward to reach the league-recognized milestone, while he is also one of 39 active NHL players to do so and the third player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach 1,000 games (also Jeff Skinner and Cam Fowler).
Selected by Boston with the second overall pick in 2010, Seguin ranks first among players in his draft class in points (363-451—814) and second in goals (363) and assists (451). He also ranks first in even-strength points (266-307—573), game-winning goals (63), power-play points (235) and is second in even-strength goals (266) and third in overtime markers (10). He went on the help Boston win the 2011 Stanley Cup in his rookie season, registering seven points (3-4—7) through their postseason run.
Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2010, the Brampton, Ontario native has appeared in 203 regular-season games with Boston and 797 with Dallas over the course of his 16-year NHL career.
"We’re proud to have Tyler play his 1,000th game with the Dallas Stars," said Stars General Manager Jim Nill. "Reaching such a milestone is a testament to Tyler's work ethic, his resilience and his leadership on and off the ice. Our organization would like to congratulate Tyler, his wife Kate and daughter Wren."
Seguin became the first player in Dallas Stars team history to register at least 60 points in each of his first six seasons with the team and the third player in franchise history to post 60 or more points in six consecutive seasons after totaling a team-leading 80 points (33-47—80) in 82 regular-season games in 2018-19. His 2018-19 campaign also made him one of three players in the NHL (Nicklas Backstrom, Sidney Crosby) to tally at least 70 points in six straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2018-19. Seguin also had a career high and team-leading 84 points (37-47—84) in 2013-14, his first season with Dallas, en route to finishing sixth in Heart Memorial Trophy voting, which is awarded to the League’s Most Valuable Player each season. His 37 goals that season were tied for the fifth-most in the NHL and his 47 assists tied for 11th. In all, Seguin ranks fifth in franchise history in scoring with 693 points (307-386—693) in 797 games as a Dallas Star.
Internationally, representing Team Canada, Seguin accomplished:
- 2008-2009: U17 WHC (Gold)
- 2012-2013: Spengler Cup Winner
- 2015: IIHF World Championship (Gold)
- 2015: World Championship Most Goals (9)
A six-time NHL All-Star, Seguin most recently earned the nod in 2020 with Dallas. He was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2012 with the Bruins.