Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin becomes 410th player to reach 1,000 games

Seguin became the first player in Dallas Stars team history to register at least 60 points in each of his first six seasons with the team and the third player in franchise history to post 60 or more points in six consecutive seasons after totaling a team-leading 80 points (33-47—80) in 82 regular-season games in 2018-19. His 2018-19 campaign also made him one of three players in the NHL (Nicklas Backstrom, Sidney Crosby) to tally at least 70 points in six straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2018-19. Seguin also had a career high and team-leading 84 points (37-47—84) in 2013-14, his first season with Dallas, en route to finishing sixth in Heart Memorial Trophy voting, which is awarded to the League’s Most Valuable Player each season. His 37 goals that season were tied for the fifth-most in the NHL and his 47 assists tied for 11th. In all, Seguin ranks fifth in franchise history in scoring with 693 points (307-386—693) in 797 games as a Dallas Star.