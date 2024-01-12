First Shift: Seguin’s surge continues to grow as Stars host Predators
The veteran forward is on a goal scoring streak and will look to be a prime catalyst for Dallas in another divisional showdown
The 31-year-old forward has scored five goals in the past four games, but even more than that, he seems to have a scorer’s mentality - even at practice. It’s been a while for Seguin, who missed almost all of the 2020-21 season after hip surgery, and last scored 30-plus goals in 2018-19.
“He’s been through a lot and he’s really worked hard to get his game back,” said Stars goalie and longtime Seguin friend Scott Wedgewood. “You can see it right now that he’s feeling good.”
Seguin hasn’t been terrible by any means in years past. He had 21 goals last season and 24 the year before, and his points per game are in the .60s during that span. However, he was a point-a-game player throughout his early career and is the Stars’ highest paid player with a salary cap hit of $9.85 million, so the expectations are high. But Seguin has battled to get his body right and has learned quite a bit while coming back from his injuries. He is now one of the team’s better defensive forwards and still is among the point leaders with 32 (16 goals, 16 assists) through 40 games.
“He’s such a great shooter and he just does everything well out there,” said Matt Duchene, who has played against Seguin for years and now is beside him as the center on his line. “I think in some of the years where maybe he wasn’t scoring like he wanted to, he really rounded out his defensive game. He’s a really conscientious player out there. His all-around game is exceptional.”
Seguin is plus-9 on the season and has taken on more responsibility on the penalty kill. He said the emphasis on defense is helping his scoring.
“I honestly think focusing on the defensive play is what leads to the goal scoring,” Seguin said. “It adds a greasiness to my game, and when you put it all together, that’s what you want.”
Also adding to his toughness is the battle to get through all of his injuries. He said that sticks with him every day. When asked if the injuries are all in the past now, he responded, “It will never be in the past, honestly. It changes your perspective. When things are going well, it changes your perspective and you appreciate it. When things aren’t going well, it changes your perspective because you know you can get through it, so I won’t stop.”
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he has seen the progress in Seguin.
“He has more confidence,” DeBoer said. “When he’s playing his game, he’s moving his feet, he’s winning puck battles, he’s attacking. When he’s not, he’s not doing those things. This year, he’s another level above where he left off last year, so that’s good.”
Key Numbers
12
Stars forward Jason Robertson has 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in a six-game point streak against Nashville.
22.1
Nashville leads the NHL in hits per game at 22.1. Dallas is 30th in hits per game at 13.5.
55
Dallas is tied for the league lead in third period goals with 55. Nashville ranks 29th at 32.
He Said It
“I think we’ve been extra cautious. They said three weeks and we’re at four and change, so I think we’ve taken all of the right steps. But you still have to cross your fingers.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the potential return of Jake Oettinger on Friday or Saturday after he has been out for 13 games with a groin injury.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.