Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Game 41: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators
When: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
24-11-5 (13-7-2 Home)
22-18-1 (10-7-1 Away)
Rank
53 Points (3rd Central)
45 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
23.0% (26-for-113)
20.9% (29-for-139)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (109-for-128)
76.7% (102-for-133)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-5-1
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-9--12, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-25--48, 64 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-26--42, 63 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-21--32, 36 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night against Minnesota, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal (5-1--6). Seguin has recorded a four-game goal streak seven times in his career and has extended the streak to five games only once (6-2--8; Feb. 1-9, 2018). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five goals in the month of January and ranks second with six points (5-1--6) over the five-game span. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with 16 goals and fifth with 32 points (16-16--32) in 40 games this season.