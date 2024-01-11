Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1705008893832
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 41: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators

When: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
24-11-5 (13-7-2 Home)
22-18-1 (10-7-1 Away)
Rank
53 Points (3rd Central)
45 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
23.0% (26-for-113)
20.9% (29-for-139)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (109-for-128)
76.7% (102-for-133)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Nashville Predators Friday night at American Airlines Center for the third of four games between the clubs this season. Dallas has won five of their last six games (5-1-0) against Nashville, outscoring them 23-11 over that span.
  • The Stars have earned a 1-1-0 record in two games against the Predators this season, with both games decided by only one goal. Six different Stars skaters have recorded a goal in the season series, including forward Jason Robertson who leads Stars skaters with three points (1-2--3) against Nashville this year and defenseman Jani Hakanpää who marked his first goal (1-0--1) of the season with the game-winning goal against Nashville on Dec. 23, scored with four seconds remaining in regulation time.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has earned four points (2-2--4) in his last four games against Nashville, including points (1-1--2) in each of his last two games at home. He has recorded 42 points (16-26--42) in 63 career games against Nashville with 28 points (11-17--28) in 29 games at home.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has points (3-9--12) in each of his last six games against Nashville, as well as points (6-9--15) in each of his last seven games against them at home. In 18 career games against the Predators, Robertson has posted 21 points (9-12--21), tied for his highest point total against any individual opponent (other: Chicago).
  • Forward Roope Hintz has tallied 12 points (6-6--12) in his last seven home games against the Predators, including six power-play points (1-5--6) and one shorthanded goal (1-0--1). He has recorded 23 points (11-12--23) in 23 career games against Nashville.


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (3-9--12, 6 GP)

Joe Pavelski (23-25--48, 64 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-26--42, 63 GP)

Matt Duchene (11-21--32, 36 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night against Minnesota, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal (5-1--6). Seguin has recorded a four-game goal streak seven times in his career and has extended the streak to five games only once (6-2--8; Feb. 1-9, 2018). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five goals in the month of January and ranks second with six points (5-1--6) over the five-game span. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with 16 goals and fifth with 32 points (16-16--32) in 40 games this season.

