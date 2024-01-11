Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night against Minnesota, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal (5-1--6). Seguin has recorded a four-game goal streak seven times in his career and has extended the streak to five games only once (6-2--8; Feb. 1-9, 2018). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five goals in the month of January and ranks second with six points (5-1--6) over the five-game span. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with 16 goals and fifth with 32 points (16-16--32) in 40 games this season.