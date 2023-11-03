FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Boeing on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 6
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction and will have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center
Beginning at 5 p.m. prior to the game, Boeing will host a Military Resource Fair on PNC Plaza to give local military resource groups, recruitment agencies, and companies the opportunity to connect with the military community and game night patrons.
Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of City Credit Union. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Monday night will benefit Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare, which provides high-quality, accessible, and comprehensive mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families.