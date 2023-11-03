Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 6

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Dallas Stars best Edmonton Oilers

Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Stars best Oilers
First Shift: Wyatt Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Edmonton Oilers

First Shift: Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Oilers
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue early-season surge with win over Calgary Flames

Heika’s Take: Dallas continues early-season surge with win in Calgary
Game Day Guide: Stars at Edmonton Oilers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Calgary Flames

First Shift: Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Flames
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 11123

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames
How patience and perseverance helped the Dallas Stars’ newest line find its touch

How patience and perseverance helped the Stars’ newest line find its touch
Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Dallas Stars roll in win over Columbus Blue Jackets

Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Stars roll in win over Blue Jackets
First Shift: Dallas Stars looking to make fast start a priority against Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Stars looking to make fast start a priority against Blue Jackets
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blue Jackets
How Ken Hitchcock, Ed Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”

How Hitchcock, Belfour helped turn Dallas into a “hockey city”
Mix and match: Dallas Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup

Mix and match: Stars seeking balance, chemistry within lineup
Heika’s Take: Slow start dooms Dallas Stars in first regulation loss of year

Heika’s Take: Slow start dooms Stars in first regulation loss of year
First Shift: Dallas Stars’ offense heats up as Maple Leafs come to town

First Shift: Stars’ offense heats up as Maple Leafs come to town
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs 102623

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs
Heika’s Take: Jake Oettinger’s stellar play continues driving Stars to success

Heika’s Take: Oettinger’s stellar play continues driving Stars to success
DALLAS STARS LOAN FORWARD CHASE WHEATCROFT TO TEXAS STARS (AHL)

Stars loan forward Chase Wheatcroft to Texas
First Shift: Dallas Stars look for ways to improve, refine ahead of matchup with Pittsburgh Penguins

First Shift: Stars look for ways to improve, refine ahead of matchup with Penguins

Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 6

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction and will have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center

2324_MilitaryNight_2568x1444(1)
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Boeing on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m. prior to the game, Boeing will host a Military Resource Fair on PNC Plaza to give local military resource groups, recruitment agencies, and companies the opportunity to connect with the military community and game night patrons.

Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of City Credit Union. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Monday night will benefit Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare, which provides high-quality, accessible, and comprehensive mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families.