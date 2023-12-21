First Shift: Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Stars host Canucks

Key Numbers

The Stars have not beat the Canucks in their past seven meetings, going 0-6-1 in that span. That includes a 2-0 loss in Vancouver on Nov. 4.

Stars captain Jamie Benn has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 39 career games against the Canucks. The native of British Columbia has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 19 home games against Vancouver.

Stars forward Sam Steel has eight goals and no assists in eight career games against Vancouver.