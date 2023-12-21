First Shift: Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Stars host Canucks
The 32-year-old could play a key role in helping Dallas snap a 7-game winless skid against Vancouver
After getting bought out by Nashville in the summer, Duchene was quickly signed by the Stars to a one-year deal for $3 million. And following a slow start, he’s now third on the team in scoring with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games and is coming off a three-point effort in a 4-3 OT win against Seattle.
“If he didn’t have a slow start, he might be leading the league in scoring, he’s been that good,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “And he’s been consistent. Every night, he’s bringing it for us. He wants the puck on his stick. He wants to be a difference-maker.”
That was clear on Monday, as Duchene scored twice to give the Stars the lead and then stepped up in overtime after the Kraken tied the game in the final minute of regulation. He was patient in finding Thomas Harley on the doorstep for the game-winning goal. It was another example of just how important he’s been to the team.
“He feels comfortable, you can see that,” said forward Joe Pavelski. “He’s just such a dynamic player. That whole line has really given us a whole new layer to this team. They’re fun to watch and they’ve been good every night.”
Duchene has developed strong chemistry with new linemates Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment, and that line has helped ease the defensive pressure that Pavelski gets with linemates Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. The balance of the 1-2 punch is huge, but it didn’t come immediately. Duchene was scoreless in his first four games, and said the pressure was getting to him.
“The first four games I had nothing and I was pretty stressed out, to be honest,” he said. “I got kind of a lucky assist in Pittsburgh and as an offensive guy that gives you energy and makes you relax. Since then, I’ve felt good and things have come. I give a lot of credit to my linemates. Without them playing the way they are, there’s no way things would be going this way.”
The Duchene line has been solid both ways, as Duchene leads the team at plus-8. He said he really is enjoying working with Seguin and Marchment and said he thinks their recent play could be the tip of the iceberg.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best hockey yet,” he said. “I really think we have more to give.”
That would be huge for a Stars team that’s off to an 18-8-4 start and atop the Central Division.
Key Numbers
0-6-1
The Stars have not beat the Canucks in their past seven meetings, going 0-6-1 in that span. That includes a 2-0 loss in Vancouver on Nov. 4.
34
Stars captain Jamie Benn has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 39 career games against the Canucks. The native of British Columbia has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 19 home games against Vancouver.
8
Stars forward Sam Steel has eight goals and no assists in eight career games against Vancouver.
He Said It
“It was a little bit of both. We’ve got depth and the goal from Day 1 this year for everybody in that group is you’ve got to separate yourself from the other guys in the depth of the lineup or you’re going to be in that conversation of coming out of the lineup. I think some guys have separated themselves and some guys have been in that conversation. And if you’re in that conversation, there’s a chance you’re going to have to take your turn, and that was him.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on whether it was a message or just “his turn” in a healthy scratch for Radek Faksa on Monday. Fellow linemates Steel, Craig Smith and Ty Dellandrea have each had healthy scratches before that.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.