Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1703089149843
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 31: Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks

When: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
18-8-4 (9-5-1 Home)
22-9-2 (10-6-1 Away)
Rank
40 Points (2nd Central)
46 Points (2nd Pacific)
Power Play
23.3% (21-for-90)
25.4% (29-for-114)
Penalty Kill
86.7% (85-for-98)
76.0% (76-for-100)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the second of three games between the clubs this season. The teams first faced each other on Nov. 4 in Vancouver, where the Canucks defeated the Stars, 2-0. 
  • The Stars look to break a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) against the Canucks.
  • Captain Jamie Benn led Stars skaters with four points (2-2--4) in three games against Vancouver last season. He ranks second on the club with 34 points (16-18--34) in 39 career games against the Canucks, including 21 points (11-10--21) in 19 games at home.
  • Forward Sam Steel went without a goal in the first game against Vancouver, breaking a five-game goal streak (5-0--5) against the Canucks. Steel recorded his first career hat-trick against the club on March 26, 2019 and has posted a total of eight goals (8-0--8) in eight career games against Vancouver.
  • Defenseman Ryan Suter has points (1-1--2) in each of his last two home games against the Canucks, and he has five points (1-4--5) in his last six home games against them. He shares third among current Stars skaters with 29 points (8-21--29) in 60 career games against Vancouver.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks.

Joe Pavelski (15-28--43, 62 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-18--34, 39 GP)

Tyler Seguin (9-20--29, 28 GP)

Ryan Suter (8-21--29, 60 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene logged two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Monday night against Seattle and now has points (4-3--7) in four consecutive games. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 10 goals and ranks third with 27 points (10-17--27). He has recorded nine of his 10 goals at even strength, sharing the team lead, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.

News Feed

Always ready: How Joel Hanley has mastered his longstanding role with Dallas Stars

Always ready: How Joel Hanley has mastered his longstanding role with Stars
A growing legacy: Jamie Benn continues building on impressive career with Dallas Stars

A growing legacy: Benn continues building on impressive career with Stars
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars persevere through chaotic game to defeat Seattle Kraken

Heika’s Take: Stars persevere through chaotic game to defeat Kraken
First Shift: Dallas Stars return home looking to round out team game against Seattle Kraken

First Shift: Stars return home looking to round out team game against Kraken
Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Matt Murray from Texas

Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken 121823

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken
Dallas Stars release goaltender Joe O’brien from amateur tryout agreement

Stars release goaltender Joe O’brien from amateur tryout agreement
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find some good, some bad in overtime loss to St Louis Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars find some good, some bad in overtime loss to Blues
Dallas Stars sign goaltender Joe O’brien to amateur tryout agreement

Stars sign goaltender Joe O’brien to amateur tryout agreement
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to Scott Wedgewood to help wrap up back-to-back on strong note

First Shift: Stars look to Wedgewood to help wrap up back-to-back on strong note
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find way to come out on top against Ottawa Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars find way to come out on top against Senators
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at St Louis Blues 121623

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues 
First Shift: Dallas Stars searching for consistency ahead of upcoming stretch against struggling opponents

First Shift: Stars searching for consistency ahead of upcoming stretch against struggling opponents
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Ottawa Senators 121523

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators 
More like Miro: How Heiskanen’s impressive game could be sign of things to come

More like Miro: How Heiskanen’s impressive game could be sign of things to come
Dallas Stars announce change to television broadcast schedule

Stars announce change to television broadcast schedule
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars’ resilience shines bright in win over Detroit Red Wings

Heika’s Take: Stars’ resilience shines bright in win over Red Wings
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to clean up defensive effort against Detroit Red Wings

First Shift: Stars look to clean up defensive effort against Red Wings