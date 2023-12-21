Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

Game 31: Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks
When: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
18-8-4 (9-5-1 Home)
22-9-2 (10-6-1 Away)
Rank
40 Points (2nd Central)
46 Points (2nd Pacific)
Power Play
23.3% (21-for-90)
25.4% (29-for-114)
Penalty Kill
86.7% (85-for-98)
76.0% (76-for-100)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks.
Joe Pavelski (15-28--43, 62 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-18--34, 39 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20--29, 28 GP)
Ryan Suter (8-21--29, 60 GP)
Forward Matt Duchene logged two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Monday night against Seattle and now has points (4-3--7) in four consecutive games. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 10 goals and ranks third with 27 points (10-17--27). He has recorded nine of his 10 goals at even strength, sharing the team lead, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.