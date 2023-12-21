Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene logged two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Monday night against Seattle and now has points (4-3--7) in four consecutive games. The 32-year-old shares second on Dallas with 10 goals and ranks third with 27 points (10-17--27). He has recorded nine of his 10 goals at even strength, sharing the team lead, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.