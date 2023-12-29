First Shift: Great opportunity awaits Stars in upcoming five-game homestand

Key Numbers

32

Chicago’s Connor Bedard leads all rookie scorers with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 34 games.

7-1-0

Dallas is 7-1-0 in its past eight games against the Blackhawks, including 3-1-0 last season.

14

Stars forward Roope Hintz has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in his past eight games against the Blackhawks.