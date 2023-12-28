Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Game 34: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks
When: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
20-9-4 (10-5-1 Home)
11-22-1 (4-13-0 Away)
Rank
44 Points (3rd Central)
23 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
21.7% (21-for-97)
12.3% (13-for-106)
Penalty Kill
86.9% (93-for-107)
75.2% (82-for-109)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-6-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Evgenii Dadonov (0-3--3, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (24-26--50, 58 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Ryan Suter (7-42--49, 84 GP)
Esa Lindell (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (13-32--45, 57 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in St. Louis and now has points (2-3--5) in four consecutive games. The 24-year-old has tallied 12 points (5-7--12) in 12 games in the month of December with four multi-point performances. Robertson leads Stars skaters with 21 assists and 32 points (11-21--32) and shares second with 11 goals through 33 games this season. He also leads the team with 11 power-play points (3-8--11).