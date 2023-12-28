Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1703788493447
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 34: Dallas Stars vs Chicago Blackhawks

When: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
20-9-4 (10-5-1 Home)
11-22-1 (4-13-0 Away)
Rank
44 Points (3rd Central)
23 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
21.7% (21-for-97)
12.3% (13-for-106)
Penalty Kill
86.9% (93-for-107)
75.2% (82-for-109)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night at American Airlines Center for the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season. The teams will play each other three times in 16 days starting on Friday.
  • Last season, Dallas won three of four games (3-1-0) against Chicago. The Stars have won seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) against the Blackhawks. 
  • Captain Jamie Benn shared the lead among Stars skaters with five points (3-2--5) in four games against Chicago last season, including four points (2-2--4) in two games at home. He ranks third among current Stars skaters with 45 points (13-32--45) in 57 career games against the Blackhawks.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has scored seven points (5-2--7) in his past five games against the Blackhawks, contributing to a total of 17 points (9-8--17) in 15 career games against them. He has recorded at least a point in six of his seven home games against Chicago, earning a total of 10 points (5-5--10).
  • Forward Roope Hintz has recorded 14 points (5-9--14) in his past eight games against the Blackhawks, including four games with three points or more and a hat trick (3-0--3) against the Blackhawks on March 2, 2023. He has earned 19 points (9-10--19) in 19 career games against Chicago.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Evgenii Dadonov (0-3--3, 3 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (24-26--50, 58 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Ryan Suter (7-42--49, 84 GP)

Esa Lindell (1-1--2, 2 GP) 

Jamie Benn (13-32--45, 57 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in St. Louis and now has points (2-3--5)  in four consecutive games. The 24-year-old has tallied 12 points (5-7--12) in 12 games in the month of December with four multi-point performances. Robertson leads Stars skaters with 21 assists and 32 points (11-21--32) and shares second with 11 goals through 33 games this season. He also leads the team with 11 power-play points (3-8--11).

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to St Louis Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars keep it interesting in narrow loss to Blues
First Shift: Dallas Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis

First Shift: Stars exit break looking to keep point streak rolling in St. Louis
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at St Louis Blues 122723

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues
Very merry: Dallas Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break

Very merry: Stars boasting all sorts of good heading into Christmas break
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Nashville Predators in historic fashion

Heika’s Take: Stars spin a Christmas miracle, defeat Predators in historic fashion
First Shift: Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars look to continue winning ways vs Nashville Predators

First Shift: Wedgewood, Stars look to continue winning ways vs Predators
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators 122323

Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars break curse against Vancouver Canucks with emphatic comeback win

Heika’s Take: Stars break curse against Canucks with emphatic comeback win
First Shift: Matt Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Dallas Stars host Vancouver Canucks

First Shift: Duchene’s impact continues to grow as Stars host Canucks
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks 122123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks
Always ready: How Joel Hanley has mastered his longstanding role with Dallas Stars

Always ready: How Joel Hanley has mastered his longstanding role with Stars
A growing legacy: Jamie Benn continues building on impressive career with Dallas Stars

A growing legacy: Benn continues building on impressive career with Stars
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars persevere through chaotic game to defeat Seattle Kraken

Heika’s Take: Stars persevere through chaotic game to defeat Kraken
First Shift: Dallas Stars return home looking to round out team game against Seattle Kraken

First Shift: Stars return home looking to round out team game against Kraken
Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Matt Murray from Texas

Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken 121823

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken
Dallas Stars release goaltender Joe O’brien from amateur tryout agreement

Stars release goaltender Joe O’brien from amateur tryout agreement
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars find some good, some bad in overtime loss to St Louis Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars find some good, some bad in overtime loss to Blues