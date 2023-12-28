Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in St. Louis and now has points (2-3--5) in four consecutive games. The 24-year-old has tallied 12 points (5-7--12) in 12 games in the month of December with four multi-point performances. Robertson leads Stars skaters with 21 assists and 32 points (11-21--32) and shares second with 11 goals through 33 games this season. He also leads the team with 11 power-play points (3-8--11).