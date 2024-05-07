First Shift: Fresh off Game 7 win, Stars kick off Second Round against Avalanche

Key Numbers

51.5 percent

Dallas ranks fourth in the playoffs in faceoff winning percentage at 51.5 percent. It was second in the league during the regular season at 54.0 percent. Colorado ranks 15th in the playoffs at 44.4 percent and was 23rd during the regular season at 42.9 percent.

6

Tyler Seguin had six goals in three regular-season games against Colorado this season. Linemate Matt Duchene had 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in four games.

27

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev is tied for first in the playoffs in blocked shots at 27. He is tied for second in plus-minus at plus-6.