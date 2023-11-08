Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski lit the lamp (1-0--1) Monday night against the Bruins. With five goals and 11 points (5-6--11) on the season, Pavelski shares the lead among Stars skaters in both categories. The 39-year-old has five points (2-3--5) in his last four games, including his first three-point performance (1-2--3) of the season on Nov. 2 at Edmonton. Pavelski also leads Dallas forwards with 12 blocked shots and ranks second with 12 hits.