Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Hey Heika: Taking stock of the first month of Dallas Stars hockey

Heika’s Take: Slow start and costly errors derail Dallas Stars’ comeback bid against Boston Bruins

First Shift: Special teams dilemma a central focus as Dallas Stars host Boston Bruins

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Boston Bruins 110623

Heika’s Take: Thatcher Demko was key cog in Dallas Stars’ second regulation loss

First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Dallas Stars’ puzzle

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks 110423

Dallas Stars to Host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night Presented by Boeing on Monday, Nov. 6

Heika’s Take: Herculean efforts help Dallas Stars best Edmonton Oilers

First Shift: Wyatt Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Edmonton Oilers

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue early-season surge with win over Calgary Flames

Game Day Guide: Stars at Edmonton Oilers

First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off intriguing West Canada trip against struggling Calgary Flames

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 11123

How patience and perseverance helped the Dallas Stars’ newest line find its touch

Heika’s Take: Full team effort helps Dallas Stars roll in win over Columbus Blue Jackets

First Shift: Dallas Stars looking to make fast start a priority against Columbus Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1699476468000
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 12: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets

When: Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 PM CT

WhereNationwide Arena

TV: ESPN+/HULU

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record

7-3-1 (4-1-1 Away)

4-5-3 (3-3-1 Home)

Rank

15 Points (2nd Central)

11 Points (6th Metropolitan)

Power Play

9.7% (3-for-31)

14.6% (6-for-41)

Penalty Kill

92.5% (37-for-40)

86.8% (33-for-38)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-4-3

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets for the second and final time this season. They meet only 10 days after their first game of the season in which the Stars defeated the Blue Jackets, 5-3.
  • The Stars enter Thursday's match-up having won six of their last eight games (6-2-0) against the Blue Jackets. 
  • Forward Jason Robertson logged two assists (0-2--2) in his last game against Columbus and now has eight points (3-5--8) in his last six games against them.
  • With a goal and an assist (1-1--2) against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 30, forward Wyatt Johnston now has three points (2-1--3) in three career games against them.
  • Defenseman Ryan Suter has points (0-6--6) in six of his last seven games against Columbus. He leads current Stars skaters with 64 games played against the Blue Jackets and ranks second with 36 points (2-34--36) against them.

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski lit the lamp (1-0--1) Monday night against the Bruins. With five goals and 11 points (5-6--11) on the season, Pavelski shares the lead among Stars skaters in both categories. The 39-year-old has five points (2-3--5) in his last four games, including his first three-point performance (1-2--3) of the season on Nov. 2 at Edmonton. Pavelski also leads Dallas forwards with 12 blocked shots and ranks second with 12 hits.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (1-1--2, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (19-21--40, 48 GP)

Ryan Suter (2-34--36, 64 GP)

Jamie Benn (10-23--33, 40 GP)

