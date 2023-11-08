Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Game 12: Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets
When: Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 PM CT
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: ESPN+/HULU
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 PM CT
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: ESPN+/HULU
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record
7-3-1 (4-1-1 Away)
4-5-3 (3-3-1 Home)
Rank
15 Points (2nd Central)
11 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
9.7% (3-for-31)
14.6% (6-for-41)
Penalty Kill
92.5% (37-for-40)
86.8% (33-for-38)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-4-3
Forward Joe Pavelski lit the lamp (1-0--1) Monday night against the Bruins. With five goals and 11 points (5-6--11) on the season, Pavelski shares the lead among Stars skaters in both categories. The 39-year-old has five points (2-3--5) in his last four games, including his first three-point performance (1-2--3) of the season on Nov. 2 at Edmonton. Pavelski also leads Dallas forwards with 12 blocked shots and ranks second with 12 hits.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (19-21--40, 48 GP)
Ryan Suter (2-34--36, 64 GP)
Jamie Benn (10-23--33, 40 GP)