First Shift: Stars return home to battle Kings before four-game road trip

Key Numbers

13-8-2

Dallas is 13-8-2 on home ice, including 1-3-1 in its past five at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 12-4-3 on the road this year.

Plus-6.6

Los Angeles is plus-6.6 in shot on goal differential, second best in the NHL. The Kings average 34.1 shots on goal per game (3rd) and allow 27.5 (3rd).

3.64

Dallas ranks third in goals per game at 3.64. Los Angeles ranks second in goals against per game at 2.50.