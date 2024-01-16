The Stars are playing a great deal at even strength this season, and that’s a good thing.
First Shift: Stars return home to battle Kings before four-game road trip
Dallas plays host as two of the top teams in the West go head-to-head for the first time this season
Of course, head coach Pete DeBoer wouldn’t mind a little more time on the power play.
Dallas ranks 29th in power play opportunities at 119 and is 19th in times shorthanded at 135. While DeBoer said the goal of being disciplined and avoiding penalties has been successful, he would like to balance things out a little.
“I’ve been happy with our discipline,” DeBoer said. “I’d like to see us draw more penalties, I think we can do a better job of that, get that differential higher than it is. I think we do a good job on the discipline side. I think we need to attack more to draw more.”
Special teams have been big for the Stars in the past two seasons. The penalty kill has been consistent, ranking third last season and third this year. The power play has dipped a little, going from fifth to 11th. Part of the problem might be the fact the Stars aren’t on the man advantage as much. Dallas was 13th in power play opportunities per game last year at 3.12. It is 28th this year at 2.83.
“I think the more you get on it, the better it gets,” forward Jason Robertson said earlier in the season of power play success. “You get into a rhythm and you just seem to relax more.”
DeBoer believes it’s on his team to help force some calls with more aggressive play.
“Just getting to the attacking seams in the offensive zone, attacking off the rush, putting the other team in spots where they have to haul you down,” DeBoer said.
Dallas has been great at avoiding those moments and at excelling on the penalty kill when shorthanded. They have not been drawn into extracurriculars after the whistle and have been focused on playing at even strength. The league as a whole is getting away from post-whistle scrums, DeBoer said.
“That goes back to how teams are built,” the coach said. “You always used to carry guys who that was their job, to stir that stuff up, and now a lot of guys aren’t carrying those types of players. And add the importance of not taking penalties. You take a bad penalty and it can cost you the game, so I think all of those things factor in.”
The Stars have done a good job of avoiding confrontational run-ins with the refs.
Dallas has just six major penalties, just one more than the lowest in the league, and also is just one of three teams with no misconduct penalties. DeBoer, who has coached 1,139 NHL games, said he emphasizes calm.
“I read a quote one time where a coach said that the one thing you owe your players is composure, especially in heated moments,” DeBoer said. “I don’t always follow that rule, but I try to.”
Key Numbers
13-8-2
Dallas is 13-8-2 on home ice, including 1-3-1 in its past five at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 12-4-3 on the road this year.
Plus-6.6
Los Angeles is plus-6.6 in shot on goal differential, second best in the NHL. The Kings average 34.1 shots on goal per game (3rd) and allow 27.5 (3rd).
3.64
Dallas ranks third in goals per game at 3.64. Los Angeles ranks second in goals against per game at 2.50.
He Said It
“I don’t think we’re satisfied with where we’re at, which is motivating for this group.”
- Stars captain Jamie Benn on how the team feels after passing the midway point in the season over the weekend
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.