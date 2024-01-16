Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene recorded a power play goal (1-0–1) against Chicago on Saturday night. Duchene now has goals in three consecutive games (3-1--4), as well as 10 points (3-7--10) in his last eight games. The 32-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 assists and 39 points (14-25–39) through 41 games this season.