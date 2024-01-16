Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1705363311373
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 43: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings

When: Tuesday, January 16 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

College Night: Texas Tech University

Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
25-12-5 (13-8-2 Home)
21-11-8 (14-4-3 Away)
Rank
55 Points (3rd Central)
50 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.5% (28-for-119)
21.1% (28-for-133)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (115-for-135)
87.1% (108-for-124)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
2-4-4

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars have won five of their last seven games (5-2-0) the Kings.
  • The Stars posted a 2-1-0 record in three games against the Kings last season, outscoring them 11-5 in the season series. The Stars went 3-for-11 (27.3%) on the power play and 8-for-10 (80.0%) on the penalty kill.
  • The Stars have posted a 3-0-0 record in their last three home games against the Kings going 6-for-13 (46.2%) on the power play and 8-for-11 (72.7%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Jason Robertson led Stars skaters with six points (3-3--6) against Los Angeles last season, including two multi-point performances. Robertson has scored a goal in all but one of his five career game against the Kings, posting a total of 7 points (4-3--7).
  • Forward Roope Hintz tallied five points (2-3--5) in two games against Los Angeles last season and has five points (2-3--5) in his last four home games against them. He has earned 8 points (3-5--8) in 8 career games against the Kings.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin shared the team lead with three goals and posted four points (3-1--4) in three games against Los Angeles last season. He has tallied 26 points (12-14--26) in 28 career games against the Kings, including 12 points (5-7--12) in 14 games at home.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (4-3--7, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (24-29--53, 72 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-4--6, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-21--37, 46 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-3--4, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (2-32--34, 63 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (1-3--4, 3 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-1--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene recorded a power play goal (1-0–1) against Chicago on Saturday night. Duchene now has goals in three consecutive games (3-1--4), as well as 10 points (3-7--10) in his last eight games. The 32-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 assists and 39 points (14-25–39) through 41 games this season.

