Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Game 43: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings
When: Tuesday, January 16 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: ESPN+ / Hulu
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
College Night: Texas Tech University
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
25-12-5 (13-8-2 Home)
21-11-8 (14-4-3 Away)
Rank
55 Points (3rd Central)
50 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.5% (28-for-119)
21.1% (28-for-133)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (115-for-135)
87.1% (108-for-124)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
2-4-4
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (4-3--7, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (24-29--53, 72 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-4--6, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-21--37, 46 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-3--4, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (2-32--34, 63 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (1-3--4, 3 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Forward Matt Duchene recorded a power play goal (1-0–1) against Chicago on Saturday night. Duchene now has goals in three consecutive games (3-1--4), as well as 10 points (3-7--10) in his last eight games. The 32-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 assists and 39 points (14-25–39) through 41 games this season.