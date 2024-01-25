Juggling lines in the NHL can be a hit-or-miss proposition. So when Stars coach Pete DeBoer decided to break up his top line of Roope Hintz with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, it was a bit of a risk.
First Shift: Stars’ new top line looks to continue making impact vs Ducks
After a thrilling finish to a four-game road trip on Tuesday, Dallas is back on home ice and looking for two more wins before the All-Star Break
Still, things had gotten stale for the Stars, so the move was made with fingers crossed.
“You want to give the groups with history as much runway as you can to try to get it together, but you’re halfway through the season now,” DeBoer said after moving Pavelski off the line and subbing in Wyatt Johnston five games ago.
Fast forward nine days and the result has been impressive. Since getting together, the “new” top line has eight goals among 20 points and the Stars are 3-1-1 in that stretch. Hintz is on a heater with five goals and two assists and clearly is leading the way. But Johnston has seen a big uptick in his game with two goals and five assists. Each player has 14+ shots on goal and is plus-7 in the five games.
“You’ve got three good players,” DeBoer said. “Wyatt has a lot of Joe Pavelski attributes. He’s smart, he makes good plays with the puck, he goes to the right spots. You throw groupings together and you hope it works, and right now it’s working.”
Johnston is just 20 years old, but he was on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team last season and is starting to look like a veteran.
“Johnny has got that jump, that extra step, that energy and skill that he brings,” Robertson said. “I think we just feed off of that.”
While Hintz added, “He’s so skilled. We make those little plays and obviously see each other good on the ice.”
And DeBoer said the other lines have reacted well. Sam Steel got a promotion and is now playing with Jamie Benn and Pavelski, while this season’s hottest line - Matt Duchene with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment – continues to excel.
“Three skilled guys and it’s kind of evened out the rest of our lineup and given us some options,” DeBoer said of moving Johnston up. “The other lines have been really contributing.”
Key Numbers
10
Dallas has won 10 straight home games against the Ducks, outscoring Anaheim 39-18 in that span.
1.64
Jake Oettinger is 6-0-0 in his career against the Ducks with a 1.64 GAA and .940 save percentage.
35
Dallas ranks second in the NHL in second period goals against at 35. Anaheim ranks 31st in second period goals scored at 34.
He Said It
“I’m hoping he’s getting the recognition he deserves. I feel he’s been kind of under the radar the last couple of years. He has size, skill and speed, the full package.”
- Stars defenseman Esa Lindell on the recent run of Roope Hintz, who leads the Stars with 22 goals and is second in points at 45
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.