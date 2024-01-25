First Shift: Stars’ new top line looks to continue making impact vs Ducks

Key Numbers

10

Dallas has won 10 straight home games against the Ducks, outscoring Anaheim 39-18 in that span.

1.64

Jake Oettinger is 6-0-0 in his career against the Ducks with a 1.64 GAA and .940 save percentage.

35

Dallas ranks second in the NHL in second period goals against at 35. Anaheim ranks 31st in second period goals scored at 34.