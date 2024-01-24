Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Game 48: Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks
When: Thursday, January 25 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
28-13-6 (14-8-2 Home)
16-30-1 (9-13-0 Away)
Rank
62 Points (3rd Central)
33 Points (7th Pacific)
Power Play
22.6% (30-for-133)
18.7% (28-for-150)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (125-for-150)
77.4% (151-for-195)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-7-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Joe Pavelski (15-24—39, 75 GP)
Jason Robertson (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-23—34, 47 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-15—27, 36 GP)
Forward Roope Hintz posted two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Tuesday night in Detroit. Hintz leads Stars skaters with four multi-goal games on the season and ranks second on the club with 12 multi-point games. The 27-year-old has tallied nine points (5-4--9) in his last six games, with four multi-point performances. Through 45 games this season, Hintz leads the Stars with 22 goals and ranks second with 45 points (22-23--45).