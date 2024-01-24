Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz posted two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Tuesday night in Detroit. Hintz leads Stars skaters with four multi-goal games on the season and ranks second on the club with 12 multi-point games. The 27-year-old has tallied nine points (5-4--9) in his last six games, with four multi-point performances. Through 45 games this season, Hintz leads the Stars with 22 goals and ranks second with 45 points (22-23--45).