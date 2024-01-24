Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1706130421319
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 48: Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks

When: Thursday, January 25 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
28-13-6 (14-8-2 Home)
16-30-1 (9-13-0 Away)
Rank
62 Points (3rd Central)
33 Points (7th Pacific)
Power Play
22.6% (30-for-133)
18.7% (28-for-150)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (125-for-150)
77.4% (151-for-195)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
3-7-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Thursday's match-up, the Stars have won each of their last two (2-0-0) and eight of their last nine (8-1-0) games against the Ducks.
  • The Stars have won 10 consecutive home games (10-0-0) against the Ducks, dating back to Oct. 27, 2015. Over that span, the Stars outscored the Ducks 39-18, recording four goals or more in seven of the 10 games.
  • The clubs opened the season series on Oct. 19 in Anaheim, where the Stars defeated the Ducks, 3-2. The Stars went 2-for-5 (40.0%) on the power play and 4-for-4 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Joe Pavelski (1-1--2) and Roope Hintz (1-0--1) each posted a power-play goal, and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Forward Sam Steel was selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL and made his NHL debut with the club on Oct. 3, 2018. In four seasons with the Ducks, Steel posted 65 points (24-41--65) in 197 games. He recorded his first point (0-1--1) against the Ducks on Oct. 19.
  • Oettinger has a 6-0-0 record in six games against Anaheim, posting a 1.64 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. His six-game win streak against the Ducks is his second-longest streak against any opponent.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Roope Hintz (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (15-24—39, 75 GP)

Jason Robertson (0-2—2, 2 GP) 

Jamie Benn (11-23—34, 47 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-15—27, 36 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz posted two goals and an assist (2-1--3) Tuesday night in Detroit. Hintz leads Stars skaters with four multi-goal games on the season and ranks second on the club with 12 multi-point games. The 27-year-old has tallied nine points (5-4--9) in his last six games, with four multi-point performances. Through 45 games this season, Hintz leads the Stars with 22 goals and ranks second with 45 points (22-23--45).

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars continue navigating wacky games in win over Detroit Red Wings

Heika’s Take: Stars continue navigating wacky games in win over Red Wings
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Detroit Red Wings

First Shift: Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Red Wings
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings 012324

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings
Road sweet road: How the Dallas Stars have turned into one of NHL’s best road clubs

Road sweet road: How the Stars have turned into one of NHL’s best road clubs
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars secure point in narrow OT loss to New York Islanders

Heika’s Take: Stars secure point in narrow OT loss to Islanders
First Shift: Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note vs New York Islanders

First Shift: Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note vs Islanders
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars bounce back behind full-team effort, destroy New Jersey Devils

Heika’s Take: Stars bounce back behind full-team effort, destroy Devils
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at New York Islanders 012124

Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders
First Shift: Dallas Stars continue search for quick start against New Jersey Devils

First Shift: Stars continue search for quick start against Devils
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils 012024

Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

Heika’s Take: Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Flyers
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Philadelphia Flyers

First Shift: Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Flyers
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers 011824

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers
Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars 011724

Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas
Heika’s Take: New-look Dallas Stars dismantle Los Angeles Kings behind strong goaltending

Heika’s Take: New-look Stars dismantle Kings behind strong goaltending
First Shift: Dallas Stars return home to battle Los Angeles Kings before four-game road trip

First Shift: Stars return home to battle Kings before four-game road trip
Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas Stars 011624

Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings 011624

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings