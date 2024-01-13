First Shift: Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note in Chicago

Key Numbers

9-1-0

Dallas is 9-1-0 in its past 10 games against Chicago. That includes a 5-0-0 streak at the United Center.

33

Chiacgo’s Connor Bedard, who is out with a broken jaw, leads all rookies in scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists).

44.8 percent

Chicago is last in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 44.8 percent. Dallas is fourth at 53.8 percent.