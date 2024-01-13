Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

011224atCHI_2568x1444
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 42: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

When: Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: United Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

The following statistics do not reflect tonight's game against Nashville.

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
24-11-5 (11-4-3 Away)
12-28-2 (8-10-1 Home)
Rank
53 Points (3rd Central)
26 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
23.0% (26-for-113)
13.0% (17-for-131)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (109-for-128)
75.6% (102-for-135)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
2-7-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at United Center for the third of four match ups between the teams this season. Entering Saturday’s match, the Stars have won each of their last four games (4-0-0) against Chicago, outscoring them 22-8 over that span.
  • The Stars have won nine of their last 10 games (9-1-0) against the Blackhawks, including each of their last five (5-0-0) at United Center.
  • Dallas and Chicago opened their season series with consecutive games in Dallas on Dec. 29 and 31. Forward Roope Hintz completed a hat trick (3-0--3) with the game-winning goal in overtime in a 5-4 win on the 29th, while forward Mason Marchment contributed three goals (3-1--4) in an 8-1 win on New Year’s Eve, marking the seventh time in franchise history that Stars players have recorded hat tricks in consecutive games.
  • Hintz has recorded seven goals (7-0--7) in his last four games against Chicago, including two hat trick performances. He as earned 18 points (9-9--18) in his last 10 games against Chicago, including five games with three or more points, as well as six points (4-2--6) in his last three games at United Center.
  • Forward Jason Robertson shares the lead among Stars skaters with four points (0-4--4) in two games against Chicago this season. He has tallied 11 points (5-6--11) in his last seven games against Chicago, including four points (2-2--4) in his last three games on the road. Robertson has tallied 21 points (9-12--21) in 17 career games against Chicago, tied for his highest total against any individual opponent (other: Nashville).
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (2-4--6, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (25-28—53, 60 GP)

Roope Hintz (4-0--4, 2 GP) 

Ryan Suter (8-42—50, 86 GP)

Jason Robertson (0-4--4, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (14-33—47, 59 GP)

Nils Lundkvist (0-3--3, 2 GP) 

Miro Heiskanen (0-3--3, 2 GP) 

Thomas Harley (0-2--2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night against Minnesota, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal (5-1--6). Seguin has recorded a four-game goal streak seven times in his career and has extended the streak to five games only once (6-2--8; Feb. 1-9, 2018). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five goals in the month of January and ranks second with six points (5-1--6) over the five-game span. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with 16 goals and fifth with 32 points (16-16--32) in 40 games this season.

