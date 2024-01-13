Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Game 42: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
When: Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: United Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
24-11-5 (11-4-3 Away)
12-28-2 (8-10-1 Home)
Rank
53 Points (3rd Central)
26 Points (8th Central)
Power Play
23.0% (26-for-113)
13.0% (17-for-131)
Penalty Kill
85.2% (109-for-128)
75.6% (102-for-135)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
2-7-1
Active Streaks
Joe Pavelski (2-4--6, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (25-28—53, 60 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-0--4, 2 GP)
Ryan Suter (8-42—50, 86 GP)
Jason Robertson (0-4--4, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (14-33—47, 59 GP)
Nils Lundkvist (0-3--3, 2 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3--3, 2 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin posted a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night against Minnesota, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least one goal (5-1--6). Seguin has recorded a four-game goal streak seven times in his career and has extended the streak to five games only once (6-2--8; Feb. 1-9, 2018). Seguin leads Stars skaters with five goals in the month of January and ranks second with six points (5-1--6) over the five-game span. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with 16 goals and fifth with 32 points (16-16--32) in 40 games this season.