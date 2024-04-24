First Shift: Stars look to turn tables in Game 2 against Golden Knights

Key Numbers

56.5 percent

When a road team wins Game 1 in a best-of-seven NHL series, it wins the series 56.5 percent of the time.

28

In 31 career games (regular and postseason) against the Stars, Vegas forward Mark Stone has 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists).

38

Dallas ranked second in the NHL in wins when leading after two periods with 38. Vegas was 11th at 31.