First Shift: Stars look to land knockout blow in Game 6 against Golden Knights

Key Numbers

Plus-6

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev is plus-6 so far in the playoffs, tied for second best in the NHL. The next closest player on the Stars is Ryan Suter with plus-3.

65.8 percent

Stars forward Jamie Benn has won 65.8 percent of his faceoffs in the playoffs, ranking second among players who have taken 25 draws or more. NHL Stats say Benn is 7-for-7 on faceoffs in the defensive zone.

17

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston leads the NHL in shots that miss the net at 17. He ranks fifth in shots on goal at 21.