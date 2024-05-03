As the Stars look to close out their best-of-seven series Friday in Las Vegas and move onto a second round meeting with Colorado, maybe the biggest player on their side is Jake Oettinger.
First Shift: Stars look to land knockout blow in Game 6 against Golden Knights
Dallas is riding a wave of momentum after three straight wins, and a central cog in the success has been their goaltender
The 25-year-old goalie has really stepped up in the last three games, stopping all 42 shots faced in third periods and overtime this series, and helping to forge three one-goal wins.
“He really has the ability to go to another level at the most important time of the game regardless of what’s happened earlier in the game,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s got that mentality that great goaltenders do that they can go to that next level at the most important point in the game.”
That moment came in Game 5 when Chandler Stephenson blew through the Stars defense and had a breakaway on Oettinger. The big goalie stuck out his right pad and made the stop with under three minutes left in the game. It was huge for a lot of reasons.
“He makes those big saves and timely saves, and you need a guy like that this time of year,” forward Tyler Seguin said. “We have so much confidence in him.”
Seguin was on the ice when Stephenson broke free and the specter of overtime loomed large.
“I said a prayer, but I should have just trusted Jake,” Seguin said with a smile.
“I was the guy deep there, and that was an unbelievable save,” Duchene said. “You need those in the playoffs, and he’s been really solid the last few games, for sure. He’s getting better and better as the series is going, and we needed it. In this series, every game has been a one goal game, so you need your goalies to come up big, and he sure did that.”
Oettinger has had some inconsistent moments this season. He struggled on the road earlier and then lost the first two games at home, posting a 3.10 GAA and .850 save percentage in two losses. However, in the past three outings, Oettinger has a 1.84 GAA and .937 save percentage and has given the team immense confidence.
Key Numbers
Plus-6
Stars defenseman Chris Tanev is plus-6 so far in the playoffs, tied for second best in the NHL. The next closest player on the Stars is Ryan Suter with plus-3.
65.8 percent
Stars forward Jamie Benn has won 65.8 percent of his faceoffs in the playoffs, ranking second among players who have taken 25 draws or more. NHL Stats say Benn is 7-for-7 on faceoffs in the defensive zone.
17
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston leads the NHL in shots that miss the net at 17. He ranks fifth in shots on goal at 21.
He Said It
“We’ll hang our hat on the fact we’re the defending Stanley Cup champion. There is a lot of resolve in that room. There are a lot of winners in that room. There is a lot of pride in that room. We have to go home and win one game in the playoffs. That’s something we’re certainly capable of. Will it happen? Dallas will certainly have a lot to say in that, but this is not an obstacle we can’t do. Let’s get after it.”
- Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy on his team facing its first elimination game since 2021
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.